Lincoln Police, who warned about signs advertising a fake auction on Thursday afternoon, did a reversal by evening.
An auction will take place on Saturday at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel, police confirmed with a Thursday evening tweet.
Earlier in the day, police warned of a possible scam after signs advertised that the auction would be held for high-end items -- jewelry and cars included -- seized by the government.
Police grew concerned after receiving calls from concerned citizens who were stonewalled after calling the number on the signs.
What you missed this week in notable Southeast Nebraska crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from The Lincoln Journal Star.
Authorities in Seward County seized 44 pounds of meth, 9,000 fentanyl pills and a stolen firearm during a traffic stop on eastbound I-80 on Saturday.
Authorities recover ecstasy after Canadian citizen fled from traffic stop, Seward County sheriff says
A Canadian citizen was arrested Saturday after they led authorities on a chase on Interstate 80 and were found with six pounds of ecstasy, the Seward County sheriff said.
Three former police officers have filed claims with the city, alleging the police chief made false comments to news outlets regarding why they were fired.
Capitol Security took the report Saturday of the altercation between Bob Ripley and a contracted employee, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
An Omaha man has pleaded guilty to his part in a multi-million dollar embezzlement scheme that he and his partner used to fund their lavish lifestyle.
In 2018, Julius Sandrock was contacted outside of Taylor Swift's California home with rubber gloves, a knife and rope. She later got a five-year restraining order against him.
A Fremont woman has been arrested in connection with the death of 27-year-old Yashua Martinez of La Vista, whose body was found by construction crews near Fremont in September.
An 18-year-old man told police that two males pulled him from his Volkswagen Passat at gunpoint near 27th and W streets at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said.
The former corrections employee was charged last week with sexual abuse of an inmate after she allegedly had a relationship with an inmate and gave birth to his child.
A construction worker was hospitalized Tuesday after they were injured at a worksite in Pickrell, according to the Gage County Sheriff's Office.
"The facts in this case may seem kind of crazy and the people a little bit unusual. But the motive of this case is as old as man: jealousy and revenge," the prosecutor said.
The 55-year-old could spend the rest of his life in prison after investigators allegedly found him with 12 grams of meth, 5.8 grams of cocaine and 11 fentanyl pills.
The Gage County Board on Wednesday approved its final payments in the $28.1 million judgment awarded to six people wrongfully convicted of a 1985 murder in downtown Beatrice.
Probable cause was found at a Monday hearing to continue legal proceedings against Jerry Johnson, an Omaha man accused of taking part in the 2020 murder of Ebony King.
When police arrived at Risky's Sports Bar on Tuesday, patrons of the bar were already restraining the Lincoln man, who had removed money from the register.
An Illinois man was arrested near Pawnee City after state troopers found multiple guns and drugs in his car, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
Opponents of a housing development adjacent to Wilderness Park and a Native sweat lodge are suing the city in the latest move to force the city to allow a hearing on the issue.
The suspect or suspects caused an estimated $575,000 in damage to the tower.
At the conclusion of a five-day trial in U.S. District Court in Sioux City, a jury on Friday found Arjune Ahmed, 26, guilty of two counts of kidnapping.
A 23-year-old driver charged with leaving the scene of a collision resulting in the death of a South Omaha woman will stand trial and could also face additional charges.
The boy, who was last seen near South Folsom and West Garfield streets on Monday evening, was located at around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The 27-year-old had threatened three girls with an open pocket knife near 12th and F streets Monday afternoon, police said.
Surveillance footage showed the 13-year-old boy leaving his science class Monday morning and entering a nearby bathroom moments before faculty noticed smoke in the hallway, authorities said.
The Nebraska State Patrol on Monday identified a 31-year-old Michigan man as the victim of last week's fatal shooting near Hartington.
A 42-year-old man attempted to flee on foot after a Nebraska state trooper tried to conduct a search of the Chrysler 300. A bystander assisted the trooper in the arrest.
All four of the men were removed from The Bar after fist fighting inside, and once outside, the 29-year-old retrieved a baseball bat from his car, police said.
A father and son in western Nebraska have been charged with animal abuse after authorities found over 150 dead cattle on their farmstead near North Platte.
The ex-employee's arrest comes months after the owners of M & D Trucking told police that irregularities in the company's payroll and fuel purchases totaled $340,825, police said.
The lawsuit alleges leaders at the Omaha nonprofit intentionally caused an employee to fear for her life by staging an active-shooter drill without telling her and others it was fake.
Family believes rural Grand Island woman's death caused by assault; Hall County Sheriff's Department investigating
Constance Baasch, 68, of rural Grand Island, died on Feb. 28 from injuries suffered in October.
A 22-year-old Norfolk man was arrested on suspicion of robbery, terroristic threats and assault after a Saturday morning robbery at a Valparaiso gas station turned into a pursuit with police.
Two people were injured in a shooting Saturday morning in Omaha while driving.
"My God," the 42-year-old said at his initial court appearance Friday, after a judge read aloud the charges levied against him and the possible penalty he faces.
A former Nebraska corrections employee who gave birth in December now faces a felony charge after DNA testing confirmed that an inmate is likely the father of the baby boy.
Investigators found that there were measures in place to secure the firearm, including a cable gunlock, but the 10-year-old circumvented such safeguards, police said.
Marvin Hidreth Jr. also alleges in the federal lawsuit that officers retaliated against him for filing complaints about his treatment, denied him visits with pastors and illegally searched his mail.
A police report stated the Hastings woman threatened to cut off officers’ fingers and "castrate" them if the officers touched her tablet. She also threatened to have them murdered.
As deputies searched the house — which investigators said looked like it hadn't been cleaned in years — they found two guns in the 5-year-old's closet, according to court filings.
In court records, police noted that the 64-year-old had been cited several other times for window peeping in Nebraska in cases that date back nearly four decades.
Damage reported to police included towels covered in blood, rugs with marijuana cigarettes put out on them, a broken picture frame and a bathroom counter pulled from the wall.
OHSA investigators found CHS Inc. disregarded federal regulations designed to prevent such tragedies after corn engulfed and suffocated an employee as he tried to clean a grain silo in September.
A former Omaha police officer pleaded guilty to production of child pornography in federal court Wednesday.
Lincoln Police arrested Elizabeth Scalf, 28, early Thursday. Prosecutors charged her with felony theft by unlawful taking and financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
An 18-year-old man told police that two males pulled him from his Volkswagen Passat at gunpoint near 27th and W streets at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said.