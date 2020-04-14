Attention Walmart shoppers: Blocked entrance doors not a Lincoln city code violation

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

City building and fire inspectors have hit all of Lincoln’s Walmarts this week, responding to complaints about makeshift shopping cart fences blocking doors to limit the flow of customers.

But they didn’t find any code violations. Because the stores were only blocking designated entrance doors.

“It’s the doors that are labeled exit that need to remain open,” said Chad Blahak, director of Lincoln’s Building and Safety Department. “They’re leaving the door labeled exit open, and that’s why they can get by with closing off the doors that are labeled enter.”

Last week, the city fielded formal complaints about the Walmart stores on North 85th and Andermatt Drive restricting access with overturned shopping carts and rope. But it also received informal complaints about the other stores, Blahak said.

So inspectors stopped at all four to investigate. “And what they’ve seen at each location is the same thing; they’re doing that overturned-cart thing.”

But it would only be a problem -- and a violation -- if the stores were restricting the designated exit doors, he said.