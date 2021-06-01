Attendees enjoy music, each other's company at first night of 30th annual Jazz in June

Blankets and lawn chairs once again flooded the Sheldon Museum Sculpture Garden Tuesday for the first performance of the 30th annual Jazz in June.
After holding an online-only version last year, Jazz in June staff and attendees said they were glad to be back outside for this year’s concert series.
The Nebraska Jazz Orchestra kicked off this year’s series. Each Tuesday for the rest of June, other local artists will appear at the outdoor venue.
The concert series usually features artists from across the country, but this year has a local focus, Jazz in June coordinator Madeline Reddel said.
The unknown nature of the pandemic meant staff had just about a month to prepare for this year’s event, which is usually a year-long endeavor, Reddel said. Still, she said she was excited her team was able to make this year's series happen for the people of Lincoln.
“People are here, people look happy and healthy. It's been kind of a wild ride, but I'm excited it's happening,” she said.
Donna DiPaolo and Lacey Losh said they’ve been attending Jazz in June for about 15 years and said it felt great to be back outside for Tuesday night’s concert.
“We run into people out here and it's kind of nice,” Losh said. “The pandemic is still happening, but we're fully vaccinated, and so running into other vaccinated friends feels like, ‘Oh, we can actually see you again,’ and this feels like a safe environment.”
Glen Moss said he’s also been attending Jazz in June for about 15 years and was excited to be back.
“It feels good to be normal again,” he said.
Irene Padasas said this was her first year attending Jazz in June, but she liked the environment and being able to socialize once again.
“We've been staying indoors for a while, so I think it's always a nice experience being out and being around people,” she said. “And, of course, also to hear music.”
