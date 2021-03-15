At Lincoln Children’s Zoo, it took a team to raise a monkey

Secret Jungle reopens

The coronavirus closed the Secret Jungle at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo last year, but the timing wasn't all bad: It allowed animal keepers to give 24-hour care to a newborn spider monkey unencumbered by crowds.

But 10-month-old Tonnie is ready to meet the public, and the zoo is ready to reopen the indoor playground and monkey habitat — the last off-limits area at the zoo.

The Secret Jungle will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday, with some restrictions.

Among them:

* Tickets must be reserved by going to lincolnzoo.org. The zoo is still operating on a timed, ticketed entry system, allowing 90 guests inside every 15 minutes.

* The Secret Jungle will allow 50% occupancy and be cleared every four hours and sanitized.

* Masks are required for guests 5 and older inside all buildings.