'At least they'll have something for supper' — woman's little free pantry helps those in northeast Lincoln neighborhood

In 1999, Teresa Thompson’s life forever changed when her husband, Dean, was involved in a life-threatening tractor accident that would cause permanent brain damage.

Even with the obstacles of her own lifelong severe scoliosis, she made the decision that day to become his full-time caregiver, and she would for 18 years until he died in 2018.

Today, her kitchen table is filled with boxes of food and household items, and a small cabinet with the words “Little Free Pantry” scrawled on the door sits in the front yard of her northeast Lincoln home.

The evening sun comes through her front window onto the pile of groceries. Her husband’s photo hangs framed on the wall.

“I’m running low right now,” she says. “And I had a truckload of donations last week.”

At 70 years old, she restocks the small pantry a few times a day, and is constantly organizing ways to gather donations and keep it full for those in need in her neighborhood.

Despite her own challenges and financial struggles, she looks at every day as an opportunity to do a little more for someone else. It’s just the way she’s always been.

“I feel like I’m a caregiver of the neighborhood now,” Thompson said.