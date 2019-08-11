Nebraska trial delayed over crash deaths of 4 from Iowa
NORTH PLATTE — The Nebraska trial of a Kansas man charged with the 2017 traffic deaths of four Iowa motorcyclists has been delayed again until October.
A judge recently agreed to delay the trial for 24-year-old Jeser Cisneros-Hernandez, of Liberal, Kansas. He’s pleaded not guilty to four counts of vehicular homicide, one of reckless driving and one of failing to drive in his lane.
The new trial date is Oct. 15. Cisneros-Hernandez remains free on bail.
Prosecutors say Cisneros-Hernandez’s vehicle hit two motorcycles carrying two people each on July 1, 2017, near Ogallala.
Authorities say 54-year-old Sheila Matheny and 61-year-old James Matheny, from Bedford, Iowa, were on one motorcycle. The other motorcyclists were 58-year-old Michal Weese and 59-year-old Jerolyn Weese, who lived in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
North 14th Street closure begins WednesdayBeginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, the southbound lanes of North 14th Street with be closed from Turtle Creek Road/Fletcher Avenue to Morton Street for the closure of a manhole that is no longer needed.
The lanes will be open Saturday and Sunday, then close again Aug. 19 through Aug. 30 for pavement repair and replacement to address settlement and extend the life of the street. The sidewalk on the west side of that section of North 14th Street will also be closed.
Drivers are encouraged to use Fletcher Avenue, 27th Street and Superior Street during the project.
Processors to begin work Sept. 11 for deer donations
Officials say hunters may begin donating deer to the Hunters Helping the Hungry program beginning Sept. 1 at 11 processor locations around the state.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says two more will accept deer for the program starting Nov. 1 and Nov. 16.
Hunters pay no processing costs for the processing. The program is funded solely by tax-deductible contributions.
Ground venison is distributed by charitable organizations to Nebraskans in need. Processors accept only whole deer in good condition to ensure a good yield of pure ground venison.
Learn more about the program and how to support it at the commission website or contact program coordinator Teresa Lombard at 402 471-5430 or teresa.lombard@nebraska.gov.