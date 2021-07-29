 Skip to main content
Ashland Road closed for culvert replacement
Ashland Road closed for culvert replacement

A portion of Ashland Road between Ceresco and Ashland will be closed for up to two weeks to allow crews to replace a culvert, Lancaster County officials said in a news release.

Ashland Road will be closed between 162nd and 176th street, which sits on the Lancaster-Saunders county line.

Road work logo
Journal Star file photo
