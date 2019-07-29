Marcia Lepinski and her neighbors grew attached to the trees that lined their street in southeast Lincoln.
They were good trees. Mature trees. Shade trees that provided a scenic canopy above Stevens Ridge Road.
But they were also ash trees owned by the city, so they were facing a death sentence.
Lincoln’s forestry crews are in the process of removing and replacing all 14,000 public ash trees from city golf courses, parks and the strips of city-owned grass between streets and sidewalks.
It’s a preemptive measure in the war against the emerald ash borer, an Asian insect that is expected to slowly slaughter Lincoln’s estimated 65,000 public and private ash tree population.
The ash borer infestation’s march across the country was first confirmed in Nebraska in 2016. In April, crews found the first evidence of it in Lincoln when they were cutting down a diseased tree near 37th and F streets.
City crews have a goal of replacing 1,000 trees a year, said Lynn Johnson, Lincoln’s parks and recreation director. And recently, their trucks, saws and chippers rolled down Stevens Ridge Road.
Lepinski and her neighbors watched them remove more than a dozen trees, grind out the stumps and back fill the craters, like fresh graves.
“We were mourning the trees,” she said. “We all felt bad that they had to go.”
Then she had an idea take root, a way to lighten the mood in her neighborhood. She bought some bright-yellow poster board and called her friend, Tess Meyer, who’s better at lettering.
They produced a series of signs — Nice Ash, Rest in Chips, So Sad You Had to Leaf — and planted them where a tree used to be.
“It’s not a big deal. It was just for fun,” Lepinski said. “We thought the signs would be some way to lighten the mood in the neighborhood and make people smile.”
And they have. People have stopped to take pictures and ask questions and they always seem to leave with a smile. “It’s been effective. That’s all I wanted — to make people look at the bright side.”
The city will replace every tree it removes, drawing from a mix of species to protect them from future disease. But they only plant in the fall and spring, so ash trees cut down this summer won’t be replaced until later this year or early next, Johnson said.
His crews haven’t found anyone chained to a trunk in protest, but he understands homeowners can become close to the trees along their streets.
“There have been a few tears in some of our conversations with neighbors,” he said.