Ash borer update: Some trees to get reprieve; replanting plans not taking root everywhere

Not all of Lincoln’s ash trees are destined to turn to dust.

Most will still face a death sentence, because the city’s war on the emerald ash borer relies heavily on removal. Its chainsaws took out another 1,000 public trees this year, bringing the three-year total to about 1,900.

But officials will soon start identifying what they call high-value trees, whose size, significance, health and location could make them candidates for long-term -- and more costly -- chemical treatment.

“We anticipated there would be some public trees that were important enough that we would continue to treat those,” said Lynn Johnson, director of the Parks and Recreation Department. “We would want them to be trees that are in good enough condition they have many years of anticipated life.”

He pointed to possibilities: The five mature trees that shade tiny Witherbee Park near 44th and N; and the autumn purple ash that line both sides of Goodhue Boulevard just south of the Capitol, between G and H streets.

But it’s early in the process. They haven’t established selection criteria yet -- he’ll ask the Community Forestry Advisory Board for help with that -- and they don’t know how much money they’ll have to work with.