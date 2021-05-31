As refugee policies evolve, Yazidis in Lincoln hope to be reunited with family members

Around the third week, his daughter ran to his bed. She asked if he would leave them again. He said no because it was early in his 90-day trip.

Now back in Lincoln, the memory is bittersweet.

In Lincoln

Paintings of peacocks line the walls at Yazada, 300 N. 27th St., and a 3-D model of the Lalish temple sits in the corner. They serve as reminders of the Yazidi religion and culture.

Also hanging on the wall is a painted picture by children of the temple in commemoration of Aug. 3, 2014, the day of the Yazidi genocide. A poster created by a refugee shows pictures of her family, missing since the genocide.

In 2019, Yazada performed 794 services, including helping people pay bills or apply for jobs. By the end of 2020, that number had more than doubled to 1,917.

Brothers Falah and Hazim are building a life in the U.S. despite being separated from some of their close family members.

Hazim, who was a doctor when he lived in Iraq, is close to becoming a doctor in the U.S., and Falah is a student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who has published research papers related to how the community has adapted to the pandemic.