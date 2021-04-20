As Minnesota jury finds Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts, Lincoln reacts to the decision

“I expected manslaughter and I hoped for third-degree murder, but when the judge read right off the top, guilty of second-degree murder, I was overwhelmed,” she said. “The first thing that came to mind is justice was done. I’m so used to my expectation that it would be different, but I think that’s just the ingrained habit of low expectations.”

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird tweeted: Justice was served today. These verdicts cannot undo the senseless murder of George Floyd, but they deliver sorely needed accountability.

Shobe said Lincoln shouldn’t be compared to communities like Minneapolis or other metropolitan cities where highly publicized deaths have occurred at the hands of police.

“Lincoln has some work to do, but we don’t have the same problems those communities do,” he said. “We can sit around the table with many voices, talking about what can change.”

The verdict was important for Floyd’s family, Washington said, and in a broader sense, while not a turning point, it “captures the prayers and the built-up hope that there will be justice.”