In all honesty, the oil-stained downtown gas station suddenly looks out of place — like it was spilled from a time capsule and landed amid the multi-story hotels, apartment buildings and high-rise condominiums that are changing Lincoln's skyline.

It's an homage to a bygone era — a time when Lincoln was a lot sleepier and a little less progressive, when the tallest buildings on the horizon were the Capitol building to the south and that football stadium just up the block.

The small-town feel was always just fine with Bruce Melichar, who eventually bought into the family business, the Phillips 66 station that his father Gene opened at the corner of Ninth and P streets in October 1969 and will someday be taken over by Gene's grandson.

"It's definitely a family business," he said Tuesday, just days before the gas station and auto shop will be vacated before being demolished to make room for more apartments and condos.

The politics of a changing downtown — the population density, the potential parking nightmares, Lincoln's transformation from a once small town — is one the Melichar family would just as soon not litigate again. They've lived this saga for the better part of the last two years.

"It will certainly alter how everything looks downtown," said Jeff Melichar, Bruce's son who grew up at the station and has been a manager there since 1997. "Now, whether that's for the good or not, that will be for the future to decide."

He said to ask the question again in four years, when the project is completed. In the meantime, Alex Havlena, a mechanic at the downtown repair shop, said it might be best to avoid Ninth Street.

"It's going to be a mess," he said.

The issue has sparked plenty of conversation in recent weeks as Melichar 66 Sales and Service's closing was made official and its closing date — Monday — loomed.

Nick Cusick, the president and CEO of Lincoln-based Bison Inc., who brought his vehicles there to be serviced when Gene Melichar was still running the show, didn't like the idea of another high-rise gumming up traffic in a downtown that is going through its share of change.

"This isn't the right place, the right thing or the right way," he said, while stopping to say his goodbyes to his friends in the old building. "I’m trying not to be selfish because I've done business with the Melichars for a long time, but it doesn't seem right."

Don't fret, Bruce Melichar says. They will land on their feet. Whitehead Oil, which owns the downtown parcel of land, gave him management of the Phillips 66 station at 48th Street and Normal Boulevard, a busy corner in the heart of town that appears to be an ideal alternative, he says.

"Plan B is a pretty good corner," he said. "We’ve got a great location here in the middle of town with a ton of traffic."

In a perfect world, Plan A — staying put — would have ruled the day. The move from downtown, no matter how enticing, won't be easy, either physically or emotionally.

"We've had 10 months to chew on it," Bruce said. "And you know, part of me is like 'OK, let's move on,' but it will be hard."

The move comes with its share of change — especially during football season.

Sure, the marquee that predicted the score of every Husker game — Nebraska always was picked to win — will be making the move to the new location.

"It is absolutely coming with us, no matter what," Jeff said. "We’ll put it somewhere and put a score on it. You can't just stop doing that."

But because it will no longer be in the shadows of Memorial Stadium — at ground zero to the gameday excitement — the marquee might lose some of its panache.

In addition, the preferred parking places and party headquarters for a number of longtime customers and Husker fans who spent their pregame Saturdays gathering with a cold one and pregame snack while catching up around a gas pump will also be coming to an end.

That comes with its own kind of melancholy, Jeff says.

"Those people were almost our secondary family," he said. "They would be referred to as our football family or Husker family. Maybe I saw these people seven or eight days a year, but I knew about their kids and they knew about mine. ... They saw me grow from a small child to a grown adult."

That's the way the Melichars have always run their business. Customers were treated as friends. A handshake didn't take the place of an estimate or sales invoice, but it might as well have.

"It's about the people," Bruce said. "It's about your customers."

From the business side of things, the Melichars are going to be fine — maybe better off, Bruce says. But in the meantime, the family is battling the nostalgic pangs that come with a move no one ever wanted.

"It’s just like moving out of your house that you’ve lived in 53 years. So I started off with closets and corners, because that's where stuff just gets pushed," said Bruce, who finds something that reminds him of his father with every dive into a closet. "You just look around and he's here. ... It's gonna be OK. Certainly, there will be heartstrings a little bit."

Monday will be the last day of operation and on Tuesday, the move — about 40% complete now — will take priority.

A week later, on May 23, the building is scheduled to be demolished, an event that the Melichar family will watch from the balcony at the Lincoln Graduate Hotel.

Jeff said it started off as a joke — gallows humor, he called it. But the more he talked about it, the more sense it made.

"I said I’d like to watch it. I’ve bought into this place, decades of work — blood sweat and tears," he said. "My last name is on it."

That sealed the deal. The Melichars reserved a block of rooms at the Graduate overlooking their gas station. They plan to watch it fall to the wrecking ball over a bottle of wine — maybe something a little stronger — and, perhaps, a pizza.

"It might be cathartic, something where we get some finality," Jeff said. "There's some closure. This has been an ongoing thing for almost a year and a half. There's been a lot of sleepless nights — a lot of anxiety.

"I want to get closure so I don't have to think about it, so we can just move forward to the new location and be successful."

Photos: Lincoln's changing skyline Lincoln 1867 1800s Lincoln skyline 2000 skyline June 2001 skyline July 4, 2001 skyline 2001 Skyline Night skyline 2002 Sept. 7, 2002, skyline April 11, 2003 skyline June 2003 skyline April 22, 2005, skyline Jan. 19, 2007, skyline July 2009 skyline Building boom Jan. 18, 2013 skyline Aug. 18, 2013, skyline Sept. 3, 2013, skyline Lincoln skyline 2014 Haymarket skyline 2015 2020 skyline looking northwest Lincoln skyline looking northeast 2020 skyline Downtown and Capitol skyline Skyline from Air Park in 2021