Gift this article
Share this article paywall-free.
This isn't goodbye. Far from it. But after today, you won't see this column
leading off in future issues of Ground Zero.
I've been kicked upstairs to the A section. Starting Tuesday, I'll be finding interesting twists on Lincoln's CEOs, entrepreneurs and restaurateurs, while also looking for those quirky stories — anyone in the mood for a
Rueben sandwich? — that make picking up the morning paper worth the effort.
After nearly four years of overseeing Ground Zero, it's time for a new set of eyes to lead Lincoln's premiere entertainment publication.
So beginning Monday, Zach Hammack will be the guy. After spending the last two years on the education beat, he's ready for recess.
Make no mistake, writing about entertainment — from the musicians to the actors to the comedians — has been nothing but fun. Maybe that's why L. Kent has been doing this for so long.
This is the name-dropping portion of the column that illustrates that fun. I got to interview
Garth Brooks before his Memorial Stadium concert in 2021 and also visited with actor Patton Oswalt and comedian Paula Poundstone in the last couple of years.
They were fine. Gracious people. But truth be told, the most fun came in finding the stories of local people, like Mike Herman, the college biology professor playing bass in a local garage band, or someone like
Jeanne Kern, a retired English teacher whose golden years have been spent writing books and acting on the community theater circuit. Don Mayhew, the Lincoln school board president who dabbles in a cover band, and Karen Freimund, who beat a rare form of cancer and returned to the stage, also come to mind.
These are the people doing it for all the right reasons, for the enjoyment it brings to them and their community. For them, this is a hobby, a release from the daily grind.
And thankfully, some of them are out there, like drummer
Nick Woodward — a pediatric dentist by day — playing with a local band called the Hafnicks, who, between sets earlier this spring, rescued a woman from a rollover accident, performed CPR and saved her life.
That story turned out well, but this space hasn't been without tragedy. Last October,
Brad Stewart died after a short bout with pancreatic cancer.
There was a time when he was a rising star in the comedy circuit. He returned from Los Angeles about a decade ago to take care of his ailing father and in doing so, left behind a blossoming career that saw him opening for the late Joan Rivers.
Rather than sulk, he would go on to start a Sunday-night comedy show at Zoo Bar that would grow into one of the region's best by attracting nationally known comics to Lincoln.
When he died last October, the city mourned. It was a gut punch. Six months later,
a new comedy show has begun and we wish them well. Still, there will never be another like Stewart.
There are others, too — from
New York Times best-selling author Tosca Lee to aspiring playwrights like Fred Ohles, the former Nebraska Wesleyan president, to John Burkhart, who lived a 30-year dream of writing scripts for the tiny theater at Mahoney State Park that would host a weekly melodrama performance — who entertain us with (in their case) the written word.
In 2021, Dish's Rachel McGill (left), became the first Lincoln chef to be nominated for a James Beard Award.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
They provided food for thought, but Lincoln's chefs continue to keep us fed. Talk to
Justin Stutzman, executive chef at the Piedmont Bistro, or Rachel McGill, co-owner and James Beard Award-nominated chef — Lincoln's first ever to earn that distinction — at Dish, and you understand the passion they bring to the dishes they serve.
That goes across the board in Lincoln, where the guy making the pizzas at Vic's, Ramos or Pie-zano's and the dude creating those amazing burgers at Honest Abe's care only about making the best food possible.
These people deserved to be recognized and I'm proud that we used this space to get them noticed.
Morrie Enders and Bob Rook, who have played big roles in our local theater community, deserve recognition, too. Overcoming the pandemic might have been even harder for them. I now appreciate what they do a lot more after writing about the Lincoln Community Playhouse and TADA Theatre, which are city treasures.
There was also great joy in seeing Lincoln's youth — the ones who still dream big — shine brightly.
I have enjoyed watching
Ingrid Griffin's burgeoning musical career at the University of Southern California. It's nice to know that a young lady who spent all last summer playing with her father at the Haymarket farmers market, might someday become a star.
She is going to conquer the world in what ever she does.
I do like her songwriting abilities, though.
Speaking of the Haymarket Farmers Market, that's where I met
Brian Hull, playing the keyboards in that multicolored outfit. He's been one of my favorite people I've written about.
There are so many — too many to mention, really, but, as I said, this isn't goodbye. I'm just heading to a different section of the paper.
See you in the funny pages.
Top Journal Star photos for May 2023
Kloefkorn Elementary School students and teachers walk through nearby neighborhoods for the annual Kloefkornucopia Parade to honor the past year's students and the school's namesake on Monday, May 22, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen kisses newborn Gemma Pond of Lincoln at the signing ceremony of LB574 on Monday at the Capitol.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Brady's Dillion Miller (right) celebrates after finishing first in the class D 100 meter dash final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran's Logan Lebo celebrates as he crosses the finish line during the class C boys 800 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln East's Troy Peltz (2) celebrates with Landon Sandy (16) and others after his throw to home plate retired the potential game-winning run in the Class A championship game Friday at Tal Anderson Field.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
D Mack and Billie Douglass of Lincoln console each other after senators passed a bill limiting gender-affirming care and abortion in Nebraska. Hundreds of protesters again gathered in the Rotunda on Friday for votes on the bill.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Northeast's Laney Songster and Lincoln Pius X's Kate Campos leap over hurdles during the Class A girls 100-meter hurdles final at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Blair's Myles Jackson reacts after he sets a record in the Class B boys 100 meter dash final at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
They Might Be Giant's trombonist Dan Levine, trumpet player Mark Pender and saxophonist Stan Harrison play together during a live performance on Sunday at the Bourbon Theatre in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Wayne's Laura Hasemann is photographed through a bush of flowers as she rounds the far corner of the track during the girls 4x800 meter relay on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Norfolk's Jackson Bos prepares to throw during shot put warmups on the first day of the 2023 state track and field championships on Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Omaha Skutt players celebrate against Norris during the Class B girls state soccer tournament, Monday, May 15, 2023, at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Wahoo's Conor Booth (14) is called out at third base after trying to steal against Elkhorn's Ryan Ellison (left) during a Class B state baseball game Saturday at Werner Park.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
The ball sails just over Omaha Duchesne's Claire Niehaus, who is defended by Norris' Nicole Keetle (left) and Clare Macklin (right) in the second half of a Class B state semifinal Saturday in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Elkhorn South's Cole Eaton celebrates after scoring a triple in the sixth inning during the Class A boys state baseball tournament, Friday, May 12, 2023, at Werner Park in Papillion.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lacey Eddy (right), Scottish Rite Educator of the Year, embraces kindergarten students, including Reina Schomaker (left), after she was honored at an announcement ceremony Friday at Hartley Elementary.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Creighton Prep's Thomas Pisasale (3) hits a back flip while being cheered on by Max Matthies (7) and Jack Johnson (11) after scoring the go-ahead goal against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state semifinal match Friday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Duchesne's Sophie Owens (left) looks to pass to an open teammate during the Class B girls state soccer tournament, Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln fighter Andrew Huffman is stuck in the face by Kwajuan Mensah during their bout in Dynasty Combat Sport's Annual Spring Brawl on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bennington's Ethan Korth (from left) and Conestoga's Kaden Simmerman and Rowdy Watson compete for the ball during the Class B boys state soccer tournament, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest runs to celebrate after defeating Lincoln Pius X in a penalty kick shootout at the Class A girls state soccer tournament Tuesday in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Angel Arellanes (right) and Papillion-La Vista South's Brodie Anderson (16) clash during the Class A boys state soccer tournament Monday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Mid-Plains Community College's Casey Reis gets shaken off during a bull-riding event for the Cornhusker College Rodeo at the Lancaster Event Center on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Conestoga's Pelayo Biagioni lifts Jayden Widler on his shoulders to celebrate a 3-2 shootout win against Norris in the B-8 district championship on Saturday in Firth.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Kristin Syde carries her niece Margot Wyrick, 1, as she runs with her daughter Anna Syde, 6, during the Mayor's Run Saturday at the state Capitol.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wahoo/BN/LL's players celebrate after defeating Waverly in the B-2 District final at Sam Crawford Field on Friday in Wahoo.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest players take turns kissing the A-2 District championship plaque after defeating Elkhorn South on Thursday at Seacrest Field.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln East JV's Reid Voog loses his grip on his golf club after driving the ball from the sixth hole tee box during the LPS Boys Golf Championship on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Mahoney Golf Course in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Cars drive across a bridge along North 27th street, as a low water level measuring around 2.0 ft reveals the creek bed underneath, one year before on the same date the water level was measuring nearly 4 ft, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 in Lincoln. Drought conditions have gotten so bad in Lancaster County that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has declared it a disaster area. This most recent announcement expands drought disaster designations to more than two-thirds of the state's counties. Last month, the department designated 55 counties as primary disaster areas.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln City Council candidate Tom Duden (right) embraces his wife Ronda Duden (center), along with his brother-in-law Rob Treptow at a Republican election night watch party Tuesday at Rosie's Downtown.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Adam Morefeld is hugged by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird as she enters an election night party for Democrats on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the DelRay Ballroom in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
An excavator works to clear debris from the area where a section of the Gold's Building once stood as redevelopment of the site continues on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, along 11th and N streets in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Arwen Wiechman, third grade, spins around while learning ballet during the Everett Community Learning Center after-school program on Monday. Dancers from the American Ballet Theatre led the students in dance exercises in advance of the company's performances on Tuesday and Wednesday of "Giselle" at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Fifth graders wave to the camera during the LPS day baseball game on, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Lincoln.
HAYDEN ROONEY Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Gavin Gerch hits a ball at the 18th hole during the Class A state golf tournament Wednesday at Norfolk Country Club.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or
psangimino@journalstar.com
On Twitter @psangimino
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.