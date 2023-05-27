Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

This isn't goodbye. Far from it. But after today, you won't see this column leading off in future issues of Ground Zero.

I've been kicked upstairs to the A section. Starting Tuesday, I'll be finding interesting twists on Lincoln's CEOs, entrepreneurs and restaurateurs, while also looking for those quirky stories — anyone in the mood for a Rueben sandwich? — that make picking up the morning paper worth the effort.

After nearly four years of overseeing Ground Zero, it's time for a new set of eyes to lead Lincoln's premiere entertainment publication.

So beginning Monday, Zach Hammack will be the guy. After spending the last two years on the education beat, he's ready for recess.

Make no mistake, writing about entertainment — from the musicians to the actors to the comedians — has been nothing but fun. Maybe that's why L. Kent has been doing this for so long.

This is the name-dropping portion of the column that illustrates that fun. I got to interview Garth Brooks before his Memorial Stadium concert in 2021 and also visited with actor Patton Oswalt and comedian Paula Poundstone in the last couple of years.

They were fine. Gracious people. But truth be told, the most fun came in finding the stories of local people, like Mike Herman, the college biology professor playing bass in a local garage band, or someone like Jeanne Kern, a retired English teacher whose golden years have been spent writing books and acting on the community theater circuit.

Don Mayhew, the Lincoln school board president who dabbles in a cover band, and Karen Freimund, who beat a rare form of cancer and returned to the stage, also come to mind.

These are the people doing it for all the right reasons, for the enjoyment it brings to them and their community. For them, this is a hobby, a release from the daily grind.

And thankfully, some of them are out there, like drummer Nick Woodward — a pediatric dentist by day — playing with a local band called the Hafnicks, who, between sets earlier this spring, rescued a woman from a rollover accident, performed CPR and saved her life.

That story turned out well, but this space hasn't been without tragedy. Last October, Brad Stewart died after a short bout with pancreatic cancer.

There was a time when he was a rising star in the comedy circuit. He returned from Los Angeles about a decade ago to take care of his ailing father and in doing so, left behind a blossoming career that saw him opening for the late Joan Rivers.

Rather than sulk, he would go on to start a Sunday-night comedy show at Zoo Bar that would grow into one of the region's best by attracting nationally known comics to Lincoln.

When he died last October, the city mourned. It was a gut punch. Six months later, a new comedy show has begun and we wish them well. Still, there will never be another like Stewart.

They provided food for thought, but Lincoln's chefs continue to keep us fed. Talk to Justin Stutzman, executive chef at the Piedmont Bistro, or Rachel McGill, co-owner and James Beard Award-nominated chef — Lincoln's first ever to earn that distinction — at Dish, and you understand the passion they bring to the dishes they serve.

That goes across the board in Lincoln, where the guy making the pizzas at Vic's, Ramos or Pie-zano's and the dude creating those amazing burgers at Honest Abe's care only about making the best food possible.

These people deserved to be recognized and I'm proud that we used this space to get them noticed.

Morrie Enders and Bob Rook, who have played big roles in our local theater community, deserve recognition, too. Overcoming the pandemic might have been even harder for them. I now appreciate what they do a lot more after writing about the Lincoln Community Playhouse and TADA Theatre, which are city treasures.

There was also great joy in seeing Lincoln's youth — the ones who still dream big — shine brightly.

I have enjoyed watching Ingrid Griffin's burgeoning musical career at the University of Southern California. It's nice to know that a young lady who spent all last summer playing with her father at the Haymarket farmers market, might someday become a star.

She is going to conquer the world in what ever she does. I do like her songwriting abilities, though.

Speaking of the Haymarket Farmers Market, that's where I met Brian Hull, playing the keyboards in that multicolored outfit. He's been one of my favorite people I've written about.

There are so many — too many to mention, really, but, as I said, this isn't goodbye. I'm just heading to a different section of the paper.

See you in the funny pages.

