Arterial streets mostly wet in Lincoln, but be alert, city says
Arterial streets mostly wet in Lincoln, but be alert, city says

Arterial streets in Lincoln Monday morning were mostly wet, but city officials urged drivers to be alert for black ice and refrozen spots, especially on untreated areas.

In a news release, the city said 20 crews continue to apply granular salt pre-wet with brine to arterial streets, school and bus routes as needed. 

Today's forecast calls for a slight chance of drizzle after 3 p.m. and a high near 38. Winds of 5 to 14 mph could gust as high as 20 mph, the National Weather Service said.

The next chance for snow is Thursday night and Friday, the weather service said.

