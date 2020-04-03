Arterial streets in Lincoln have some slick spots

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The city reports that 20 crews are patrolling arterial streets and bus routes to apply anti-icing materials, but there are slick spots along with generally wet surfaces.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 1 p.m., with up to an inch more of snow and ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch, the National Weather Service said. "Ice accumulation on windshields while driving is likely."

"Drivers should observe winter driving conditions, be alert for slick spots and black ice, especially on untreated streets, and increase following and stopping distance," the city of Lincoln said in a news release.

The high in Lincoln Friday is expected to be 42 degrees with a north-northwest wind of 15 to 21 mph and gusts up to 29 mph. The low is forecast to be 23.

Spring weather returns this weekend, with a high near 51 on Saturday and near 63 on Sunday. Highs early next week should reach into the 70s with sunny skies.

