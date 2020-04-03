You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Arterial streets in Lincoln have some slick spots
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Arterial streets in Lincoln have some slick spots

{{featured_button_text}}

The city reports that 20 crews are patrolling arterial streets and bus routes to apply anti-icing materials, but there are slick spots along with generally wet surfaces.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 1 p.m., with up to an inch more of snow and ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch, the National Weather Service said. "Ice accumulation on windshields while driving is likely."

"Drivers should observe winter driving conditions, be alert for slick spots and black ice, especially on untreated streets, and increase following and stopping distance," the city of Lincoln said in a news release.

The high in Lincoln Friday is expected to be 42 degrees with a north-northwest wind of 15 to 21 mph and gusts up to 29 mph. The low is forecast to be 23.

Spring weather returns this weekend, with a high near 51 on Saturday and near 63 on Sunday. Highs early next week should reach into the 70s with sunny skies.

On your left: How to avoid coronavirus, collisions on Lincoln's booming bike trails
Corps: Some levees damaged in 2019 still vulnerable
Lincoln family takes a spin in its socially distant ice cream truck

Photos: The scene in Lincoln

Weather logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News