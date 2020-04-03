Arterial streets in Lincoln have some slick spots

The city reports that 20 crews are patrolling arterial streets and bus routes to apply anti-icing materials, but there are slick spots along with generally wet surfaces.
A winter weather advisory is in effect until 1 p.m., with up to an inch more of snow and ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch, the National Weather Service said. "Ice accumulation on windshields while driving is likely."
"Drivers should observe winter driving conditions, be alert for slick spots and black ice, especially on untreated streets, and increase following and stopping distance," the city of Lincoln said in a news release.
The high in Lincoln Friday is expected to be 42 degrees with a north-northwest wind of 15 to 21 mph and gusts up to 29 mph. The low is forecast to be 23.
Spring weather returns this weekend, with a high near 51 on Saturday and near 63 on Sunday. Highs early next week should reach into the 70s with sunny skies.
Photos: The scene in Lincoln
Essential workers
Huntington
Beechner Field
Haymarket
Staying Fit
Empty downtown
First Friday-Kiechel Fine Art
Windy day
Nursing Home Horses
Noyes Art Gallery
Tower Square sign
School sign
Free ice cream
Father-Son Fishing Feature, 3.31
Chalk art
Empty campus
Coronavirus Testing CHI
Billboard
Free lunch for truckers
Ready to paint
Volleyball
Holiday Inn Express
Holmes Lake, 3.30
Church services, 3.29
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
Rock Island Trail
Gaga's Greenery & Flowers
DoorDash, 3.27
FoodNet, 3.26
Le Quartier, 3.26
Restaurant takeout and delivery
StarTran Ridership
Barber Shop Restrictions, 3.25
BigShots
SCC donation
Virus Nursing Homes
Great Lincoln Egg Hunt
Video guitar lessons
Simpsons in the windows
Virus Outbreak Nebraska
Capitol cleaning
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Soccer
Protest
Legislature virus
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Computer monitors
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Disc Golf
Joyo Theatre
Nowear BMX Compound
Bourbon Theatre
City golf courses
Braeda's social distancing
Holmes Lake
Biking for groceries
Playing with kids
Russ's Market
The Bike Rack sign
Construction
Mopac Trail
St. Patrick's Day
Social Distancing
Curbside Pickup
Tower Square
Qdoba
LPS Chromebook pickup
People's City Mission
UNL Moving Out
Food Bank of Lincoln
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.