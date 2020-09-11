Art F/X making T-shirts to show respect for fallen officer Mario Herrera

Sherrill said he felt that as a local business owner who feels the effect of Herrera’s death, he had to step up.

“It’s a matter of what we can do for the family, even if it’s small,” he said. “It’s an unbelievable loss, especially with everything else going on in the world.”

Sherrill said he's received great feedback from those in the community looking to support the Herrera family. Sherrill said he thinks he'll probably have to reopen the web site after the original Sept. 21 cutoff, just from the volume of orders coming in.

“I want to make sure people have the opportunity to honor Mario, no matter how small,” he said.

LPD Officer Erin Spilker says it’s been an intense time, but seeing how much people care is important to her.

“The community support, not just for Mario but also for law enforcement in Lincoln, is really uplifting,” she said Thursday. “It’s uplifting to know the community really does support us. It makes us proud to serve Lincoln."

