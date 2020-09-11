 Skip to main content
Art F/X making T-shirts to show respect for fallen officer Mario Herrera
Art F/X making T-shirts to show respect for fallen officer Mario Herrera

Herrera T-shirts, 9.11

Kevin Sherrill, owner of ART F/X Screen Printing & Embroidery, shows a T-shirt his company is producing,  sending 100% of the proceeds to the family of fallen Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Kevin Sherrill never got the chance to meet Mario Herrera, the Lincoln police officer who died earlier this week from a gunshot wound suffered while helping serve a warrant.

But Sherrill said it doesn’t matter; it’s just as personal either way.

The CEO of Art F/X Screenprinting is surrounded by individuals in the police force: his retired brother and numerous other friends. For him, "Backing the Blue" is backing his loved ones.

That’s why, when Herrera was in critical condition earlier this month, Sherrill knew he had to do what he does best: print shirts.

He’s already got more than 1,000 shirts ready for printing. The shirts are black with a black-and-white flag on the front, and a thin, blue line down the length of the flag. The blue line represents the police officer’s role of "separating good and bad," according to the website marketing the shirts.

Police release details about Investigator Mario Herrera's funeral, set for Saturday

Also printed on the shirt is Herrera’s end-of-watch date (Sept. 7), badge number (1205) and the words "unusually tough," which doctors said they noticed in Herrera while he was hospitalized.

An adult unisex crew neck goes for $20, with all proceeds going to Herrera’s family. Other T-shirt styles and a sweatshirt are offered.

Sherrill said he felt that as a local business owner who feels the effect of Herrera’s death, he had to step up.

“It’s a matter of what we can do for the family, even if it’s small,” he said. “It’s an unbelievable loss, especially with everything else going on in the world.”

Sherrill said he's received great feedback from those in the community looking to support the Herrera family. Sherrill said he thinks he'll probably have to reopen the web site after the original Sept. 21 cutoff, just from the volume of orders coming in.

Cindy Lange-Kubick: Bridging the realities that divide us, signs of our times

“I want to make sure people have the opportunity to honor Mario, no matter how small,” he said.

LPD Officer Erin Spilker says it’s been an intense time, but seeing how much people care is important to her.

“The community support, not just for Mario but also for law enforcement in Lincoln, is really uplifting,” she said Thursday. “It’s uplifting to know the community really does support us. It makes us proud to serve Lincoln."

Family of fallen police Investigator Mario Herrera offers statement, asks for privacy
After LPD officer's death, murder charges and mourning period

Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com

