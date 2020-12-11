Art Bus LNK giveaway offers Lincoln teens mentorships from local creatives

“The number one goal with Art Bus LNK is to bring art opportunities directly to kids, so we figured since we were not able to bring the bus to use in the community, why not put together some sort of art kit for them to work on at home over holiday break,” Idigima said.

Idigima said the giveaway series is also an opportunity for the art bus to interact more with the young adult age group and youths who have honed their skills in a particular area.

“The goal is to pair the winners up with a mentor in the community, and allow for them to work one on one with these staples in our community,” Idigima said. “And also to show kids that it is possible to make a career that focuses on art.”

The music mentorship with Jack Rodenburg and recording session at the Grid Studio will go to a music-interested youth. Rodenburg is a professional keyboardist and singer-songwriter who teaches and has experience in arranging and recording. The giveaway winner will also receive play time on KFRX-FM (106.3).

Rodenburg said his role as a mentor will depend on the youth’s experience level with music and songwriting, but he will be there to provide guidance wherever they are in the process.