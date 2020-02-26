Arrest made in killing of Northeast High School student

Lincoln Police have made an arrest in the Sept. 29, 2019, shooting death of 15-year-old Ali Al-Burkat.

Majdal K. Elias, 24, of Lincoln was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon, an LPD news release said. Elias was arrested for second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

After the Sept. 29 shooting, investigators searched the 5500 block of North Seventh Street for evidence, and canvassed the neighborhood for witnesses and videos of the incident. Their investigation led them to develop Elias as a suspect.

Investigators identified Elias as the driver of a vehicle involved in the incident. They tracked his movements, and determined he was in the area at the time of the shooting. They also received information during interviews with passengers in the car Al-Burkat, a student at Northeast High School, was riding in, along with shell casings found at the scene.

Al-Burkat was shot while in the backseat of a vehicle. The driver transported him to the Walgreen's at 14th and Superior streets, where 911 was called. Emergency crews performed CPR on Al-Burkat, but he was pronounced dead at a Lincoln hospital.

"Our agency is keeping Ali Al-Burkat’s family and friends in our thoughts during this difficult time" LPD said in the statement, "We ask that the public respect the family’s privacy as they continue to grieve his death."

