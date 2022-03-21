Areas west, north of Lincoln could see significant snow

Areas west and north of Lincoln could be facing some significant winter conditions early Tuesday morning.
Nearly three dozen counties in south-central, central and northeastern Nebraska are in a winter weather advisory starting at 1 a.m.
The National Weather Service said areas in the advisory could see up to 3 inches of wet snow and wind gusts over 40 mph. The conditions could lead to hazardous travel conditions and also could bring down tree limbs, the weather service said.
The advisory area includes Butler, Colfax, Jefferson, Seward and Saline counties, but it does not include Lancaster County.
Lincoln could see some snow, but it's likely to be less than an inch. It's more likely most of the precipitation will fall as rain, with the weather service forecasting the possibility of an inch or more.
The city has only seen 5.1 inches of snow this winter, which is more than 2 inches below the all-time record for least amount of snow.
Lancaster County is included in a wind advisory that goes into effect at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. The weather service said sustained winds of 20-25 miles per hour are likely, with gusts of 45 mph or higher possible.
After a record high of 80 degrees Sunday and a high Monday that made it into the low 70s, Lincoln will see much colder conditions. The high is only forecast to reach 45 degrees both Tuesday and Wednesday, with lows dipping into the 20s.
The ruling comes just over a year after Kylie Hill, then 18, turned onto Tierra Drive from 27th Street at around 9:30 p.m. March 3, 2021, colliding with Simon Blair, who died early the next morning at a local hospital.
Nebraska law appears to prohibit sheriffs from campaigning for candidates while in uniform — but three elected sheriffs wore their uniforms and badges while endorsing the Republican gubernatorial candidate.
The repeated disputes between the men stemmed from a "varied bundle of things," according to police, including an allegation that one man slashed the other's tires. Now, one man is hospitalized and the other is in jail.
About three months before Felipe Vazquez tried to escape police by smashing through the window of a house and firing three shots, a young woman said he told her he wasn't worried about police coming after him.