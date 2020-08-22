Archrival debuts campaign to encourage social distancing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We've all heard the instructions over the past six months: "Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Practice social distancing."

But as University of Nebraska-Lincoln students return to campus, that message is being driven home to the young people who will represent a significant portion of Lincoln's population during the school year.

Archrival, a marketing company focused on youth, debuted its first coronavirus-related campaign — "LNK is Greater Than" — at the Haymarket Farmers Market on Saturday morning.

A team of about 25 ambassadors roamed the Haymarket passing out masks, bracelets and stickers emblazoned with the slogan "Keys, Phone, Mask, 6 Feet, Hands."

It was the first of several efforts the group will make in the coming weeks to try to educate young people about the effectiveness of following the health directives and informing them of the number of COVID-19 cases among people in the 20-29 age bracket.

According to Archrival account manager Elise Wieseman, who organized the effort, the Greater Than campaign is meant to be "community-driven and youth-led," with many of the ambassadors being UNL students.

The group will also have a steady social media presence aimed at the target demographic.