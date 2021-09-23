 Skip to main content
Arbor Day Foundation CEO to step down in January
Arbor Day Foundation CEO to step down in January

Arbor Day Foundation CEO Matt Harris will step down from his position in January, and the group's president, Dan Lambe, will take his place.

Harris, who has been with the foundation for 18 years and has been CEO since 2014, announced his decision at the board of trustees' meeting in Lincoln this week.

Matt Harris

Matt Harris. COURTESY PHOTO
Dan Lambe

Dan Lambe. COURTESY PHOTO

The Arbor Day Foundation has nearly tripled in size since Harris became CEO, according to a news release. The foundation's global headquarters in Lincoln now employs more than 150 people, and more than 250 in Nebraska City at Arbor Day Farm and Lied Lodge.

Harris said his decision was difficult, but he felt like this was the best time to make a natural transition out of the role, adding that he plans to continue supporting the foundation even after stepping down.

