Arbor Day Foundation celebrates 50 years with North Pole in downtown Lincoln

arbor day holiday celebration 3

Children got to take photos with Santa in front of real evergreen trees at the Arbor Day Foundation's holiday celebration Saturday in downtown Lincoln. 

The Arbor Day Foundation's holiday celebration was only missing one thing Saturday: real snow.

Candy canes decorated the landscape, Santa greeted children, and volunteers from the Arbor Day Foundation served hot chocolate and gave out free miniature cypress trees.

With the foundation celebrating its 50th year, Lindsey Amen said Saturday's Wonder-Full Woods event at Tower Square at 13th and P streets was a no-brainer.

"What better way (to celebrate) than to host a holiday celebration for the whole community to enjoy?"

Amen, who's been the foundation's public relations specialist for more than a year, laughed as children ran to a small mailbox to drop off letters to Santa. A small plastic reindeer sat out, with markers for children to decorate it.

arbor day holiday celebration

A Christmas tree drawn on the plastic reindeer at the Arbor Day Foundation's holiday celebration Saturday in downtown Lincoln. 

"We just want people to come out and have some fun," Amen said.

While parents and children waited in line to meet Santa, Todd Ogden was planting candy canes in the "snow."

Ogden, president and CEO of the Downtown Lincoln Association, said the downtown "North Pole" idea was a success in its second year.

"We wanted to create a central place for the entire community to come celebrate the holiday season," he said.

arbor day holiday celebration 4

Arbor Day Foundation volunteers served hot cocoa at the foundation's downtown holiday celebration on Saturday.

Ogden said Tower Square is decorated all of December as part of DLA's passive programming, where residents can come anytime and drop off letters for Santa or see special programs put on by local businesses such as the Arbor Day Foundation.

The DLA is hosting its own event, "Santa's Landing," Friday from 5-7 p.m., with Santa, sleigh rides and hot cocoa.

"We hope to continue to grow that as it goes on; it's still in it's infancy," Ogden said.

This is the first year the Arbor Day Foundation has hosted a downtown holiday celebration, but Amen says it hopes to make it a tradition. 

arbor day holiday celebration 2

Children got to take photos with Santa in front of real evergreen trees at the Arbor Day Foundation's holiday celebration Wonder-Full Woods on Saturday in downtown Lincoln. 

The foundation has planted nearly 500 million trees since its conception in 1972. As a local business, Amen says it loves to be involved in the community.

"We take pride in being a good local employer here in Lincoln, and I've definitely had that experience, it's fantastic."

This year was monumental for the Arbor Day Foundation. In April, officials were invited to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, as they celebrated Arbor Day for the 150th time. Amen and others planted trees in a Lincoln park to celebrate the milestone.

"We've planted millions of trees this year; it's definitely been one to remember," Amen said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or dbennett@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @DamonJBennett

