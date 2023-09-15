Despite extreme heat waves this summer, Arbor Day Farm is expecting a high-quality harvest, according to a news release.
"The extreme heat ripened the apples up significantly early in the season, but the moisture in August really helped usher in a second spring," said Ben Heusinkvelt, grounds and orchard manager. "The trees have grown so much in the last month and the apples have had the perfect conditions to sweeten up and get juicy. This is going to be a delicious harvest."
Even though about 30% of the blossoms were lost, Arbor Day Farms expects a quality yield of about 350,000 apples. Visitors to Nebraska City will be able to pick these apples from the orchard themselves as well as purchase apple-themed food and drinks at the 55th annual AppleJack Festival, which began Friday and is expected to draw nearly 80,000 people to Nebraska City until it ends on Sept. 24.
Heusinkvelt said the size of this year's harvest is average. With some varieties of apples outproducing others, it has evened out across the board. Even though it's an average number, it's beaten the farm's expectations for the yield.
"This far exceeds what I thought we were going to have," Heusinkvelt said. "The cool nights help redden up the apples and this past week's cool nights has helped those apples pop out of the trees."
This has made Heusinkvelt feel hopeful and relieved. He said trees are made to be resilient to frost and drought, but even some veteran grounds team members were experiencing weather conditions that they'd never seen before.
"Because of the tricky summer and spring we had, we got rid of more apples than we wanted, but that just means the apples that we do have are that much better," said Heusinkvelt.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7326 or mo'brien@journalstar.com.