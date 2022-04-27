Arbor Day anniversary celebration set for Friday

The Roper East Disc Golf Course and Roper Dog Run, at North Seventh and Adams streets, will be closed from noon to 5 p.m. for the event.
Arbor Day began in Nebraska on April 10, 1872. More than 1 million trees were planted in the state that year. The Parks Department and volunteers from the Arbor Day Foundation, Black Hills Energy, Leadership Link, Meadow Lane Area Residents Association, Nebraska Department of Energy and the Environment, and Woods Green Team are planting 150 trees in four city parks through Friday.
Wyuka 1927
Wyuka Cemetery is the largest all-faith cemetery in Lincoln. The cemetery opened in 1890. This photo is from 1927.
Designed to burn forever, the "eternal flame" near the administration building at Wyuka burned only from its dedication Nov. 11, 1969 (shown here) until Dec. 27, 1972. The fuel shortage led to it being turned off. Three boys from Whitehall Home for Children and retired Lt. Col. Stanley McCandless place a wreath at the base of the flame during Veterans Day dedication celebrations.
Secretary of State Allen Beermann relights the "eternal flame" at Wyuka on Nov. 11, 1983. It had burned from its dedication on Nov. 11, 1969, until Dec. 27, 1972, when it was extinguished to support energy conservation. It was relit in 1983 to honor Americans killed recently in Grenada and Lebanon.
Wyuka Cemetery is 140 acres of rolling hills and trees in the middle of Lincoln. Here's a look at the cemetery, which was established by an act of the Legislature in 1869.
Wyuka 1942
The entrance to Wyuka in 1942.
Wyuka 1965
The entrance to Wyuka was built in 1910. It's shown here in 1965.
Wyuka 1966
The administration building (right) at Wyuka Cemetery was built in 1966.
Wyuka 1938
Rudge Chapel is shown in 1938.
Wyuka 1965
The interior of Rudge Chapel in 1965.
Wyuka 1954
Sailors march past Rudge Chapel in the July 1954 parade.
Wyuka 1949
Wyuka is shown in 1949. Notice the brick roads, which remain today.
Wyuka 1954
Graves are decorated for Memorial Day in 1954.
Wyuka 1950
The lagoon at Wyuka is a peaceful spot at the west edge of the cemetery. This photo is from 1950.
Wyuka 1957
The lagoon is shown on April 4, 1957.
Wyuka 1951
This monument memorializing Gen. John W. Thayer, Civil War veteran and one-time Nebraska governor, was put up in Wyuka in 1951 through legislative action.
Wyuka 1957
Vern Owens paints the fence at Wyuka in this 1957 photo. It was a three-month job that took about 100 gallons of paint to cover the mile-long fence.
Wyuka 1975
Ron Tolliver (left) and Dan Cox paint the Wyuka fence in 1975.
Wyuka 1995
Volunteers from a Lincoln church paint portions of the Wyuka fence in 1995 to raise money for the church youth center.
Wyuka 1976
The Wyuka Cemetery fence has frequently been hit by cars, including this mishap in 1976.
Wyuka 1959
The tombstone for Elder J.M. Young, who died in 1876, at Wyuka in May 1959.
Wyuka 1961
A night visit to Wyuka Cemetery in November of 1961.
Wyuka 1962
Vandals knocked over and broke 25 tombstones at Wyuka Cemetery in April of 1962.
Wyuka 1987
Vandals hit the cemetery in 1987 too.
Wyuka 1969
Soldiers Circle is shown in 1969.
Wyuka 1975
Volunteers place flags on graves in Soldiers Circle in 1975.
Wyuka 1982
Flags and flowers decorate graves at Wyuka for Memorial Day in 1982.
Wyuka 1985
Wyuka Cemetery includes a section for those cannot afford a proper burial. The paupers' graves are marked with small, round stone markers bearing a number.
Wyuka 1986
Wyuka features many unique gravestones, including this one in the shape of a ball, which marks the grave of Oliver Perry Mason, who died in 1891.
Wyuka 1986
Ralph Czapanskiy and Bessie Fazel approach the GAR Memorial to lay a wreath for Memorial Day in 1986.
Wyuka 1987
Some Wyuka workers claim that the eyes of Irmgard Christine Winter on this tombstone follow those who pass her grave.
Wyuka 1992
Jackie Kightlinger (from left), Karen Giddens and Pat Snell in 1992 unveil a memorial honoring those who served in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm.
Wyuka 1992
Pat Fedler plays a bugle solo during a memorial service at Wyuka Cemetery on May 25, 1992.
Wyuka 1996
Bud Marshall of the Lincoln VFW Chapter #7 waits for the Memorial Day parade at Wyuka on May 28, 1996.
Wyuka 1997
Parade participants make their way from Rudge Chapel to the GAR circle for Memorial Day ceremonies May 26, 1997. Bill Wayne plays the piccolo, and Scott Willis plays the drum.