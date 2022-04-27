 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arbor Day anniversary celebration set for Friday

The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day at 1 p.m. Friday at the Roper Park parking lot, 3425 N. Eighth St.

The event will include information about the importance of trees, their planting and care, as well as free native tree seedlings and other items for attendees.

The Roper East Disc Golf Course and Roper Dog Run, at North Seventh and Adams streets, will be closed from noon to 5 p.m. for the event.

Arbor Day began in Nebraska on April 10, 1872. More than 1 million trees were planted in the state that year. The Parks Department and volunteers from the Arbor Day Foundation, Black Hills Energy, Leadership Link, Meadow Lane Area Residents Association, Nebraska Department of Energy and the Environment, and Woods Green Team are planting 150 trees in four city parks through Friday.

