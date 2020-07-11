Arapahoe Community Garden fosters neighborly connections

"We don't have too many settings like that," she said.

The garden is a great place for residents to get to know their neighbors, Walkowiak said, and she finds it particularly encouraging to see young families teaching their children about gardening.

Collen Beard, a resident of the neighborhood, uses a plot in the garden. An avid gardener, she said she became involved in the garden because she doesn't have room at her home for one.

Beard grows a bounty of vegetables in her plot, including staples such as tomatoes and cucumbers, as well as less-common choices such as okra and beets.

Before moving to Lincoln three years ago, Beard said she always had the space to have a garden, but the community garden has given her a chance to connect with her neighbors as she works on her hobby. She's glad that the garden gives her a place to grow her own food in a sustainable, locally sourced and healthy way.

"I think it's really important for everyone to know where their food comes from," she said.

And throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Beard said, the garden has offered a safe and welcome reprieve from quarantine.

"In these times, I think gardening is more important to people," she said.