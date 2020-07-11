Arapahoe Community Garden fosters neighborly connections

In true Midwestern fashion, it all started with an open field, a church and some hard work.
Now, after eight years of service from a Lincoln couple, the Arapahoe Community Garden is a cornerstone of the Indian Village neighborhood, giving residents the chance to get some fresh air, socialize and grow their own food in a pesticide- and herbicide-free environment.
In 2013, Southview Baptist Church members James and Sarah Woody volunteered to oversee the church's new community garden, located at 14th and Arapahoe streets.
Its origins were modest, to say the least.
"It was just a patch of dirt," James Woody said.
Woody, a Navy veteran and building controls technician for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said he and his wife had little gardening experience when they undertook the job. But, each year, they've learned to do more and more with the space.
"We really didn't have any idea what we were doing when we started," he said.
Originally only 1,000 square feet, the garden has now doubled in size, with 20 plots for community members to use for the growing season. Woody said the garden maintains about 80% enrollment, providing fresh vegetables for about 40 people among gardeners and their families.
Every year, Woody said, the couple has added improvements to the garden, including a tool shed, compost bin, garden shredder and water main. Still, gardening in small spaces without the aid of pesticides and herbicides can be a challenge.
"I would say your margins for error are a lot smaller," he said.
Regardless, Woody said, the gardeners make the most of the space by spreading dried leaves to hold moisture and using trellises to grow crops upward instead of outward. To him, it's most important to keep the produce healthy for its consumers and the environment.
"Sustainability in food and clean water are things that really resonate with me," he said.
The garden has also added smaller floral pollinator gardens, Woody said, which shelter insects vital to the garden's growth and provide visitors beautiful flowers to enjoy.
The garden grows connections as well as produce, as Woody said the church, the Indian Village Neighborhood Association and residents of the area have come together to work in and enjoy the garden for years now. It serves as a form of outreach for the church, and is the site of events for the association, including ice cream socials.
Diane Walkowiak, a member of the neighborhood association board who works in the garden, said it's a major asset to the neighborhood, providing residents with fresh food, a gathering space and a beautiful place to enjoy.
"We don't have too many settings like that," she said.
The garden is a great place for residents to get to know their neighbors, Walkowiak said, and she finds it particularly encouraging to see young families teaching their children about gardening.
Collen Beard, a resident of the neighborhood, uses a plot in the garden. An avid gardener, she said she became involved in the garden because she doesn't have room at her home for one.
Beard grows a bounty of vegetables in her plot, including staples such as tomatoes and cucumbers, as well as less-common choices such as okra and beets.
Before moving to Lincoln three years ago, Beard said she always had the space to have a garden, but the community garden has given her a chance to connect with her neighbors as she works on her hobby. She's glad that the garden gives her a place to grow her own food in a sustainable, locally sourced and healthy way.
"I think it's really important for everyone to know where their food comes from," she said.
And throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Beard said, the garden has offered a safe and welcome reprieve from quarantine.
"In these times, I think gardening is more important to people," she said.
Transforming that dirt patch into a hub of the community didn't happen on its own, however, and now that the garden is capable of sustaining itself for years to come, James Woody said he and his wife are stepping away from the project. The garden will continue to be operated by the Southview Baptist Church, in conjunction with the neighborhood association.
While it's time to move on to other things, Woody said, he's glad to have worked on the project and brought so many of his neighbors together.
"It really has been wonderful meeting those people," he said.
The neighborhood owes its thanks to the couple that started the garden as they move on to their next chapter, Walkowiak said.
"(James) Woody and Sarah started this from scratch," the neighborhood association board member said. "There was nothing here."
Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.
