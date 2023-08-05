Stories should be true narratives, five to seven minutes long, and storytellers must be age 15 and older. Applications will be reviewed and 10-12 people will be selected.
“Our mission is to give the people of our state a stage to share their stories, understanding the power of our tales,” said Randy Bretz, co-chair of the festival. “Stories help us understand who we are, give meaning to our struggles and celebrate our diversity as well as our commonality. Stories bring us together and strengthen community connections.”
A Nowear BMX rider jumps from a high ramp while teammates watch during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Thursday. The Super Fair continues through Aug. 12. The riders will perform 45-minute shows again Friday at 11 a.m. and 2:30, 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Attraction Zone.
Zack Mentzer peeks out from a trailer while he and his family unload their Hampshire cross breed pigs the day before the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 2, 2023.
Morgan Roof spreads wood chips around the stall while her horse, Blu, watches patiently from outside the stall, the day before the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 2, 2023, in Lincoln.
Jack Roberts pulls Parker Boelter around in a wagon as they inspect the stalls looking for friends, the day before the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 2, 2023.
Photos: Lancaster County Super Fair returns for 10-day run
A live shark encounter, 40 bulls and riders competing on their way to the Extreme Bull Riding Tour in Vegas, take a look at this year's Lancaster County Super Fair.
Isaac Wood pets stingrays with his grandma Sandy Lark during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 3, 2023.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
Carter Worrell has a staring contest with a baby chick during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 3, 2023.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
Lucas Bell pets a yak with his family during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 3, 2023.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
A nurse shark swims at the bottom of its tank during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 3, 2023.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
Red, blue and purple ribbons for the fowl competition sit out during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 3, 2023.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
A Nowear BMX rider jumps from a high ramp while teammates watch during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Thursday. The Super Fair continues through Aug. 12. The riders will perform 45-minute shows again Friday at 11 a.m. and 2:30, 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Attraction Zone.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
A Nowear BMX rider jumps from a high ramp during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 3, 2023.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
Contestants line up with their chickens for the show competition during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 3, 2023.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
Contestants line up with their chickens for the show competition during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 3, 2023.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
Plush animals hang together on the wall of a carnival booth during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 3, 2023.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
A boer goat begins to eat the show sign during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 3, 2023.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
A group of children admire goats during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 3, 2023.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
Nowear BMX performs during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 3, 2023.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
Gracie Mentzer shows off her pal, Brownie, as she sits on her shoulder the day before the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 2, 2023.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
LouAnna Fields attaches hangers to prizes the day before the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 2, 2023.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
Kiara Eppenbach hugs her American Quarter horse Eddie, the day before the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair, at the Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 2, 2023, in Lincoln.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
Derek Bruss sets up a pen while his pig, named Big Betsy, nibbles on his boots Wednesday ahead of the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
Lily Wooledge and Thomas McHenery hang up Christmas decorations outside of their stalls the day before the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 2, 2023.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
Remi Rou, a 2-year-old paint, chows down on some hay offered by her owner Lily Wood on Wednesday ahead of the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
Zack Mentzer peeks out from a trailer while he and his family unload their Hampshire cross breed pigs the day before the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 2, 2023.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
Morgan Roof spreads wood chips around the stall while her horse, Blu, watches patiently from outside the stall, the day before the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 2, 2023, in Lincoln.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
The Mentzer family unload their Hampshire cross-breed pigs Wednesday ahead of the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
Jack Roberts pulls Parker Boelter around in a wagon as they inspect the stalls looking for friends, the day before the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 2, 2023.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
Lillie Beach showers off her horse, Tequila, after arriving the day before the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 2, 2023.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
Gracie Mittan-Debuhr leads her horse valley to her stall the day before the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 2, 2023.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
Fair kids who show animals will set up in the stalls so they have a place to rest, the day before the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 2, 2023.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
Danielle Tate sweeps an open stall the day before the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 2, 2023.