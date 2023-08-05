The Nebraska Storytelling Festival is searching for storytellers for the second annual storytelling event set for 7 p.m. Nov. 2 in the Jasmine Room at the Grand Manse in downtown Lincoln.

If you are interested in telling a story, you must apply at https://forms.gle/Cg5hnVHn1SZtXA7c8 by Sept. 10.

Stories should be true narratives, five to seven minutes long, and storytellers must be age 15 and older. Applications will be reviewed and 10-12 people will be selected.

“Our mission is to give the people of our state a stage to share their stories, understanding the power of our tales,” said Randy Bretz, co-chair of the festival. “Stories help us understand who we are, give meaning to our struggles and celebrate our diversity as well as our commonality. Stories bring us together and strengthen community connections.”

The event will be open to a live audience with tickets sold soon.

Find the inaugural Nebraska Storytelling Festival at YouTube.

Close Isaac Wood pets stingrays with his grandma Sandy Lark during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 3, 2023. Carter Worrell has a staring contest with a baby chick during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 3, 2023. Lucas Bell pets a yak with his family during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 3, 2023. A nurse shark swims at the bottom of its tank during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 3, 2023. Red, blue and purple ribbons for the fowl competition sit out during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 3, 2023. A Nowear BMX rider jumps from a high ramp while teammates watch during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Thursday. The Super Fair continues through Aug. 12. The riders will perform 45-minute shows again Friday at 11 a.m. and 2:30, 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Attraction Zone. A Nowear BMX rider jumps from a high ramp during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 3, 2023. Contestants line up with their chickens for the show competition during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 3, 2023. Contestants line up with their chickens for the show competition during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 3, 2023. Plush animals hang together on the wall of a carnival booth during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 3, 2023. A boer goat begins to eat the show sign during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 3, 2023. A group of children admire goats during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 3, 2023. Nowear BMX performs during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 3, 2023. Gracie Mentzer shows off her pal, Brownie, as she sits on her shoulder the day before the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 2, 2023. LouAnna Fields attaches hangers to prizes the day before the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 2, 2023. Kiara Eppenbach hugs her American Quarter horse Eddie, the day before the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair, at the Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 2, 2023, in Lincoln. Derek Bruss sets up a pen while his pig, named Big Betsy, nibbles on his boots Wednesday ahead of the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center. Lily Wooledge and Thomas McHenery hang up Christmas decorations outside of their stalls the day before the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 2, 2023. Remi Rou, a 2-year-old paint, chows down on some hay offered by her owner Lily Wood on Wednesday ahead of the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center. Zack Mentzer peeks out from a trailer while he and his family unload their Hampshire cross breed pigs the day before the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 2, 2023. Morgan Roof spreads wood chips around the stall while her horse, Blu, watches patiently from outside the stall, the day before the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 2, 2023, in Lincoln. The Mentzer family unload their Hampshire cross-breed pigs Wednesday ahead of the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center. Jack Roberts pulls Parker Boelter around in a wagon as they inspect the stalls looking for friends, the day before the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 2, 2023. Lillie Beach showers off her horse, Tequila, after arriving the day before the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 2, 2023. Gracie Mittan-Debuhr leads her horse valley to her stall the day before the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 2, 2023. Fair kids who show animals will set up in the stalls so they have a place to rest, the day before the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 2, 2023. Danielle Tate sweeps an open stall the day before the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 2, 2023. Photos: Lancaster County Super Fair returns for 10-day run A live shark encounter, 40 bulls and riders competing on their way to the Extreme Bull Riding Tour in Vegas, take a look at this year's Lancaster County Super Fair. Isaac Wood pets stingrays with his grandma Sandy Lark during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 3, 2023. Carter Worrell has a staring contest with a baby chick during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 3, 2023. Lucas Bell pets a yak with his family during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 3, 2023. A nurse shark swims at the bottom of its tank during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 3, 2023. Red, blue and purple ribbons for the fowl competition sit out during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 3, 2023. A Nowear BMX rider jumps from a high ramp while teammates watch during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Thursday. The Super Fair continues through Aug. 12. The riders will perform 45-minute shows again Friday at 11 a.m. and 2:30, 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Attraction Zone. A Nowear BMX rider jumps from a high ramp during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 3, 2023. Contestants line up with their chickens for the show competition during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 3, 2023. Contestants line up with their chickens for the show competition during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 3, 2023. Plush animals hang together on the wall of a carnival booth during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 3, 2023. A boer goat begins to eat the show sign during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 3, 2023. A group of children admire goats during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 3, 2023. Nowear BMX performs during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 3, 2023. Gracie Mentzer shows off her pal, Brownie, as she sits on her shoulder the day before the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 2, 2023. LouAnna Fields attaches hangers to prizes the day before the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 2, 2023. Kiara Eppenbach hugs her American Quarter horse Eddie, the day before the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair, at the Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 2, 2023, in Lincoln. Derek Bruss sets up a pen while his pig, named Big Betsy, nibbles on his boots Wednesday ahead of the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center. Lily Wooledge and Thomas McHenery hang up Christmas decorations outside of their stalls the day before the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 2, 2023. Remi Rou, a 2-year-old paint, chows down on some hay offered by her owner Lily Wood on Wednesday ahead of the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center. Zack Mentzer peeks out from a trailer while he and his family unload their Hampshire cross breed pigs the day before the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 2, 2023. Morgan Roof spreads wood chips around the stall while her horse, Blu, watches patiently from outside the stall, the day before the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 2, 2023, in Lincoln. The Mentzer family unload their Hampshire cross-breed pigs Wednesday ahead of the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center. Jack Roberts pulls Parker Boelter around in a wagon as they inspect the stalls looking for friends, the day before the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 2, 2023. Lillie Beach showers off her horse, Tequila, after arriving the day before the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 2, 2023. Gracie Mittan-Debuhr leads her horse valley to her stall the day before the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 2, 2023. Fair kids who show animals will set up in the stalls so they have a place to rest, the day before the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 2, 2023. Danielle Tate sweeps an open stall the day before the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 2, 2023.