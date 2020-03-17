You are the owner of this article.
Appleseed urges Medicaid action now to fight coronavirus
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference in Lincoln on Monday, where he outlined the latest steps taken in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nebraska Appleseed is urging Gov. Pete Ricketts to enroll 90,000 newly eligible Nebraskans in the current Medicaid program now instead of waiting until October, suggesting that could be a weapon in helping combat the coronavirus.

"In a moment where protecting public health is the highest priority, our government leaders should be using every tool at their disposal to get ahead of this crisis and protect the lives of all Nebraskans," Appleseed executive director Becky Gould said.

"Our family members, friends and neighbors have been waiting over 16 months to access the basic health care coverage that they need," she said.

"The governor and the Department of Health and Human Services should act now to expand Medicaid and begin program enrollment," Gould said. 

Taylor Gage, the governor's spokesman, responded with a statement, noting that "per the ballot initiative, the state's plan was submitted by April 1, 2019, and has been posted online since then.

"Since then, no one has approached the governor's office to explain how they think the process can be shortened.

"The criticism is purely political," Gage said. 

Nebraska voters approved expansion of Medicaid coverage to 90,000 uninsured Nebraskans, nearly all of whom are working at low-wage jobs, at the general election in November 2018.

The Ricketts administration has been building a new system to manage expanded Medicaid coverage and benefits that will be targeted to this new category of recipients,  with that program scheduled to become effective Oct. 1, more than six months from now.

The largest number of workers who would be covered by Medicaid expansion are food-service employees — including waiters and waitresses — who have "a lot of contact with the public," said Molly McCleery, health care access program director for Appleseed. 

Retail clerks, who also have considerable public exposure, represent another large category of workers who would receive Medicaid coverage.

The new coverage targets working Nebraskans whose income is at or below 138% of the federal poverty level, or about $16,000 a year. 

Limited income and lack of health insurance often result in undiagnosed, untreated or delayed treatment of health conditions, supporters of expanded coverage have argued, and that risks exposure to others.

"Coverage under Medicaid expansion, and the access to primary health care providers it brings, is another important tool to control the spread of the coronavirus," Gould said.

Among other leading categories of workers who will be covered under Medicaid expansion are office and administrative support staff, construction workers and cleaning and maintenance personnel.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

