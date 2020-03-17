Appleseed urges Medicaid action now to fight coronavirus

Nebraska Appleseed is urging Gov. Pete Ricketts to enroll 90,000 newly eligible Nebraskans in the current Medicaid program now instead of waiting until October, suggesting that could be a weapon in helping combat the coronavirus.

"In a moment where protecting public health is the highest priority, our government leaders should be using every tool at their disposal to get ahead of this crisis and protect the lives of all Nebraskans," Appleseed executive director Becky Gould said.

"Our family members, friends and neighbors have been waiting over 16 months to access the basic health care coverage that they need," she said.

"The governor and the Department of Health and Human Services should act now to expand Medicaid and begin program enrollment," Gould said.

Taylor Gage, the governor's spokesman, responded with a statement, noting that "per the ballot initiative, the state's plan was submitted by April 1, 2019, and has been posted online since then.

"Since then, no one has approached the governor's office to explain how they think the process can be shortened.

"The criticism is purely political," Gage said.