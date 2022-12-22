'Anything warm' — Lincoln's homeless shelter, outreach kitchen seek donations amid cold

Amid an extreme cold front that has brought historically low wind chills to Lincoln, the Rev. Tom Barber, CEO of the People's City Mission, summed up the needs of the city's homeless community in two words.

"Anything warm," he said.

The mission — Lincoln's only homeless shelter, which Barber said houses around 80% of the city's homeless population on any given day — housed closer to 95% of the homeless Wednesday night, as 1.5 inches of snow fell in Lincoln and wind chills dropped as low as minus-42.

As a National Weather Service winter weather advisory extends into Thursday evening — and with temperatures forecasted to remain below zero until Friday afternoon — the mission is seeking continued donations of blankets and winter weather apparel to help arm the city's homeless population against an unrelenting cold front.

"We can always use more," said Barber, who noted that the shelter had already seen an uptick in donations of hats, coats, gloves and blankets this month, which tends to happen every year around the holidays, he said.

"People give a lot in December," he said. "That's pretty traditional."

Still, this week's dangerous cold front has intensified challenges faced by both the homeless population and the shelter, which, most days, can suspend tenants who misbehave at the mission, a system that staff relies on to keep order Barber said.

But this week — through at least Saturday — the mission won't kick any tenants out for unruly behavior or policy violations, like pulling the shelter's fire alarm and forcing occupants into the cold. And the shelter won't turn anyone away, regardless of any prior suspensions or misbehavior.

Doing so, Barber said, would be a death sentence.

Instead, the mission is seeking an off-duty Lincoln Police officer to work security for five hours each evening at the shelter, at 110 Q St. just west of downtown. But none took the mission up on the offer Wednesday night.

"It's near Christmas, so I'm sure many of the officers want to be at home," Barber said. "It's not the most popular time to be asking for an off-duty officer. But we'll see."

Barber said the mission housed around 320 people across multiple facilities Wednesday night — a slight uptick from recent months but a figure that doesn't match pre-pandemic highs that, at times, topped 400.

Across town, at Matt Talbott Kitchen and Outreach near 27th and Fair streets, officials are ultimately hoping they don't seen an increase in patrons amid the bracing cold, said Glenn Schawang, the organization's outreach program coordinator.

"An increase isn't necessarily a good thing, because we really encourage people — if they have a place they can be out of the elements — to just not come out at all," he said.

The kitchen, though, will gladly welcome anyone who needs a hot meal or a warm place to stay amid daytime hours. And, Schawang said, the organization is seeking donations of cold-weather apparel as well as tents, sleeping bags and handwarmers — all of which are among constant needs on the kitchen's wish-list.

Like the mission's wish-list, Matt Talbot is also seeking items for year-round use — like shampoo, disposable razors and backpacks — that aren't tethered to this week's cold front.

But both organizations are hoping the extreme conditions and looming holiday can serve as a reason, or reminder, to give.

"It's our whole motto," Barber said. "This is a wonderful season, and we've been telling this on (the) radio and everything, and I say it because we mean it. It's not a marketing gimmick.

"This is a wonderful time to spread kindness, to be kind."

Top Journal Star photos for December