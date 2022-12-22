'Anything warm' — Lincoln's homeless shelter, outreach kitchen seek donations amid cold

As a National Weather Service winter weather advisory extends into Thursday evening — and with temperatures forecasted to remain below zero until Friday afternoon — the mission is seeking continued donations of blankets and winter weather apparel to help arm the city's homeless population against an unrelenting cold front.
"We can always use more," said Barber, who noted that the shelter had already seen an uptick in donations of hats, coats, gloves and blankets this month, which tends to happen every year around the holidays, he said.
"People give a lot in December," he said. "That's pretty traditional."
Still, this week's dangerous cold front has intensified challenges faced by both the homeless population and the shelter, which, most days, can suspend tenants who misbehave at the mission, a system that staff relies on to keep order Barber said.
But this week — through at least Saturday — the mission won't kick any tenants out for unruly behavior or policy violations, like pulling the shelter's fire alarm and forcing occupants into the cold. And the shelter won't turn anyone away, regardless of any prior suspensions or misbehavior.
Doing so, Barber said, would be a death sentence.
Instead, the mission is seeking an off-duty Lincoln Police officer to work security for five hours each evening at the shelter, at 110 Q St. just west of downtown. But none took the mission up on the offer Wednesday night.
"It's near Christmas, so I'm sure many of the officers want to be at home," Barber said. "It's not the most popular time to be asking for an off-duty officer. But we'll see."
Barber said the mission housed around 320 people across multiple facilities Wednesday night — a slight uptick from recent months but a figure that doesn't match pre-pandemic highs that, at times, topped 400.
Across town, at Matt Talbott Kitchen and Outreach near 27th and Fair streets, officials are ultimately hoping they don't seen an increase in patrons amid the bracing cold, said Glenn Schawang, the organization's outreach program coordinator.
"An increase isn't necessarily a good thing, because we really encourage people — if they have a place they can be out of the elements — to just not come out at all," he said.