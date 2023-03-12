Kids, adults, teachers and artists all descended on Lincoln for a weekend-long board game convention celebrating its 10th anniversary.

More than 1,000 people — some from as far as California and Florida — attended the Great Plains Game Festival over the weekend on the lower levels of the Marriott Cornhusker hotel.

"Everyone is so enthusiastic about board gaming, I love it," said Vicki Clements, who has attended the Lincoln event all 10 years.

A professional dungeon master for Dungeons and Dragons attended on Saturday, and Mana Games Café, which moved into the Creamery Building, 701 P St., brought games for the public to play.

Nearly all of the two lower floors of the hotel were dedicated to the festival, with separate rooms for specific genres of games, a swap meet and vendors.

"Every year it gets bigger," Clements said.

The event was hosted last year at the Lancaster Event Center. Organizers this year say having a divided space was an improvement.

"My favorite moment was realizing that there are multiple rooms this year, and an upstairs and a downstairs," said Cameron Iwan, president and founder of the Great Plains Gaming Project.

The nonprofit aims to promote the social and cognitive benefits of board gaming.

Organizer Rachael Blaske mentioned the event was inclusive to people with cognitive disabilities.

"There is a large population of neurodivergent people in gaming," she said. "They really identify in this genre, but they can be overwhelmed by the crowds and loud noises."

Because of this, the organizers included a "Quiet Room," which served as a reprieve for people with sensory disabilities. Another feature this year included several "giant" games, where a game would be supersized so that dexterity and tactile disabilities couldn't be a barrier.

"Remove the boundaries, and anybody can be here," she said.

Blaske's son, Teague, has autism, and she says that he loves the event.

"He is an introvert, he rarely wants to leave his room," she said. "But every year when we host the festival, he asks if he can come in early, and will stay after I leave sometimes."

A vendor that wrote campaigns for role-playing games at the event caught Teague's attention, and through his dutiful assistance through the weekend, rewarded him with a $20 dice set.

While attending a smaller board game event with some friends in Kearney in 2008, Iwan realized that Lincoln should have a similar event.

In 2014 he founded the Great Plains Gaming Project as a 501(c)(3), and hosted the first convention with help from Hobby Town.

About 100 people attended the first year.

The event has continued to grow and may have found a permanent home at the Cornhusker.

Tables for gaming were everywhere, with some organized events to teach new games, and vendors lined the walls of the main room, selling art, 3D printed accessories, and even locally designed games.

Heather Alston sold prints and art at her booth. In a corner, you could find her daughter, Emilia's quesadilla-shaped superhero drawings.

"It's family time, my whole family is represented," she said. "We make friends, and we play games with another family that we game with regularly."

Aaron Kempkes, from Syracuse, hosted a booth, promoting the games he designs. He won the Ion Award, the largest board game design competition in the United States, for his "Gumball World."

"Local game designers are important to the community. I think it's important, going and play-testing with other local designers, because there's a lot of great people here that want to succeed."

Rachael Blaske, an organizer for the event, said that the new space provided several new opportunities, including a continuous concession stand and separate rooms for multiple uses. The biggest advantage, however, was accessibility.

"We work hard to remove any possible barrier to someone learning how to play a game," she said.

Clements, 61, said that the accessibility the hotel provided was unmatched. She is having her knee replaced soon, limiting her movement.

"There hasn't been anywhere I couldn't get to, the elevator is never far," she said.

Clements participated in a tournament hosted at the event last year for a game called Saboteur, where players compete against each other as miners trying to find gold, and saboteurs, who are trying to beat them to it. The player with the most gold after three rounds is the winner.

Clements won the tournament in 2022, the prize for which included a small trophy and a trip to Gen Con in Indianapolis to compete in the national tournament, where she was also victorious.

"That trophy was a lot bigger."