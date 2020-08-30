Antlers, scat, stings and snakes: Game and Parks webinar series answers your wildlife questions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Earlier this summer, Monica Macoubrie — a state wildlife educator kept out of the field by the coronavirus — leaned toward her computer camera and started her lesson.

“Today, we’re going to talk about one of my favorite things,” she began. “Which is scat — or poop, if you want to be technical about it.”

A week earlier, she’d talked about the science of animal tongues, and the next week, she’d talk about the science of animal bites and stings.

And, on the other end of her Zoom-based webinars, up to 80 Nebraskans absorbed it all.

Macoubrie launched the free six-week series, “The Science of …”, because she refused to let the pandemic prevent her from doing her job.

“We’re usually able to go out in the public and do face-to-face,” she said. “But since that’s not happening, this is something I came up with to give that education and knowledge to people without going out.”

The first series was so successful the Game and Parks Commission announced eight more weekly webinars, starting Thursday, when Macoubrie will answer the question: Why do deer have antlers?

The short answer: “To get the girl.”