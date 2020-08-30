 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Antlers, scat, stings and snakes: Game and Parks webinar series answers your wildlife questions
View Comments
editor's pick

Antlers, scat, stings and snakes: Game and Parks webinar series answers your wildlife questions

{{featured_button_text}}
White-tailed buck

Why does this deer have antlers? A free webinar series from the state Game and Parks Commission will answer that question Sept. 3.

 NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission

Earlier this summer, Monica Macoubrie — a state wildlife educator kept out of the field by the coronavirus — leaned toward her computer camera and started her lesson.

“Today, we’re going to talk about one of my favorite things,” she began. “Which is scat — or poop, if you want to be technical about it.”

A week earlier, she’d talked about the science of animal tongues, and the next week, she’d talk about the science of animal bites and stings.

And, on the other end of her Zoom-based webinars, up to 80 Nebraskans absorbed it all.

Macoubrie launched the free six-week series, “The Science of …”, because she refused to let the pandemic prevent her from doing her job.

“We’re usually able to go out in the public and do face-to-face,” she said. “But since that’s not happening, this is something I came up with to give that education and knowledge to people without going out.”

The first series was so successful the Game and Parks Commission announced eight more weekly webinars, starting Thursday, when Macoubrie will answer the question: Why do deer have antlers?

The short answer: “To get the girl.”

‘I was impaled by a stump’ and thousands of other stories — online archive unleashes 50 years of Nebraskaland’s wild history

In addition to “The Science of Animal Headgear,” the new season will explore snakes, invasive species, wildlife diseases, fungi and other subjects.

Macoubrie and others come up with the topics based on their past interaction with the public.

Which is why the sessions on scat, and bites and stings, were the most popular so far.

“We know the topics people ask,” she said. “It’s the things people don’t know a lot about, or want to know about, or it’s a weird topic.”

Nebraska Game and Parks to consider smaller mountain lion hunting season for 2021
Fish out of water — 89-pound flathead breaks record, travels Southeast Nebraska before going home

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

Wildlife secrets revealed

Weekly interactive webinar series by Game and Parks Commission educators at 3 p.m. Thursdays:

* Sept. 3: The Science of … Animal Headgear.

* Sept. 10: The Science of … Fossorial Animals.

* Sept. 17: The Science of … Dangerous Plants.

* Sept. 24: The Science of … Invasive Species.

* Oct. 1: The Science of … Wildlife Diseases.

* Oct. 8: The Science of … Fungi.

* Oct. 22: The Science of … Snakes.

* Oct. 29: The Science of … Nebraska Fish.

Free, but registration required. Go to: calendar.outdoornebraska.gov or facebook.com/negameandparks. Once registered, you’ll receive an email with password to log in to webinar at specific date and time.

Sessions will be recorded and posted at outdoornebraska.org/onlineeducation.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Protests over George Floyd's death continue outside state Capitol on Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News