Another Old Cheney, Warlick intersection redesign fix to be unveiled by city

City officials appear to have settled on a design for the troublesome intersection of 14th Street, Old Cheney Road and Warlick Boulevard and will unveil it to the public Thursday.

A public open house is scheduled for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Lincoln Southwest High School gym at which representatives from Lincoln Transportation and Utilities will show the proposed design of the intersection and answer questions and concerns from the public.

The city is also taking online public comments on the plan until July 14 at lincoln.ne.gov/14tholdcheney.

The plan had originally called for an elevated roundabout, a controversial solution that city officials ultimately decided was too expensive. In June 2021, the city announced that it planned to stick with a signalized intersection after costs for the roundabout plan had risen to $44 million, $8 million more than the original estimate.

The signalized intersection plan, which is expected to cost $29.3 million, will involve keeping the at-grade intersection that would serve Warlick Boulevard to the southwest, 14th Street to the north and south, and Old Cheney Road to the east. A section of Old Cheney Road would be removed between the existing connection to Warlick Boulevard and Salt Valley View. A new connector roadway is proposed between Old Cheney Road and Warlick Boulevard on the southwest side of Christ Place Church.

In addition to the new intersection configuration and traffic signals, the plan includes new sidewalks and pedestrian connections, new and improved trail crossings, an improved drainage system and the ability to accommodate future growth.

LTU said the intersection currently is one of the busiest in Lincoln, handling more than 40,000 vehicles per day, and that number is expected to grow 30%, to 52,000, by 2045.

The project is still in the design phase, but officials expect construction to start sometime next year and be completed in 2025.

The intersection will remain open to traffic during construction, with reduced lanes, and access to neighborhoods and businesses will be maintained for the duration of the project.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.