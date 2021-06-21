Another national seed falls to this year’s CWS Cinderella, NC State

Justice stranded a runner on third base with a strikeout to finish the eighth inning, and he fittingly ended the game with another punch-out to secure a combined two-hitter for the Wolfpack.

“I knew I was going to have to be good tonight,” Highfill said. “That kid's really good and you'll see his name called if not in the first five (or) 10 picks, he might be the first pitcher taken this year.”

Vanderbilt has been an Omaha mainstay over the past decade, with finals appearances in 2014, 2015 and 2019. In each of those three trips, Vanderbilt started its title run 2-0 in the winner’s bracket. That won’t be the case this time around.

As for what went wrong for the Commodores tonight?

“Just never got to the barrel, just didn't have any base runners,” Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin said. “That's it.”

NC State is now off to the school’s best-ever start at the CWS. In its two previous trips to Omaha in 1968 and 2013, NC State won its opening-round matchup before dropping two straight games and falling out of the tournament.

Either Vanderbilt or Stanford would need two consecutive wins against NC State to make the CWS Finals, meaning the Wolfpack have a decisive upper hand in terms of championship hopes.