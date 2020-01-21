Another mixed bag of precipitation on the way to Lincoln area; winter weather advisory issued

A messy morning commute is possible on Wednesday as another winter storm moves into the area.
The National Weather Service posted a winter weather advisory for most of eastern Nebraska extending through noon on Wednesday.
Forecasters said to expect snow to begin late Tuesday night over counties near the Kansas border before spreading north overnight.
With temperatures at or just above freezing, it's possible the snow could change to freezing rain in some areas early Wednesday morning before changing back to snow and finally transitioning to rain on Wednesday afternoon.
Yes, another tricky forecast.
Snowfall totals will be light, with only an inch or 2 expected over southeastern Nebraska. Temperatures in Lincoln will hold near 35 throughout the day Wednesday.
Snow chances return Thursday afternoon and extend into Friday.
