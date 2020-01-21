You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Another mixed bag of precipitation on the way to Lincoln area; winter weather advisory issued
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Another mixed bag of precipitation on the way to Lincoln area; winter weather advisory issued

{{featured_button_text}}

A messy morning commute is possible on Wednesday as another winter storm moves into the area.

The National Weather Service posted a winter weather advisory for most of eastern Nebraska extending through noon on Wednesday.

Forecasters said to expect snow to begin late Tuesday night over counties near the Kansas border before spreading north overnight.

'Right now everyone is complaining': Lincoln residents say city response to ice inadequate

With temperatures at or just above freezing, it's possible the snow could change to freezing rain in some areas early Wednesday morning before changing back to snow and finally transitioning to rain on Wednesday afternoon.

37-year-old Lincoln woman left with serious injuries after falling from bridge near Waverly, sheriff says

Yes, another tricky forecast.

Snowfall totals will be light, with only an inch or 2 expected over southeastern Nebraska. Temperatures in Lincoln will hold near 35 throughout the day Wednesday.

Snow chances return Thursday afternoon and extend into Friday.

Photos: Friday's snow day in Lincoln

Weather logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News