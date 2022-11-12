Another missile silo is up for sale, this time near Eagle

In the world of real estate, it's not every day you come across a Cold War-era missile silo.

Let alone two.

After Mike and Polly Figueroa sold one near York in September, the Lincoln-based husband and wife realtor team have another one on their hands — and this time it's a little closer to home.

On Friday, the Figueroas listed a decommissioned Atlas-F missile silo on 5½ acres of land just east of Eagle for $250,000 after the owner, who lives in Alvo, decided to sell it.

It's identical in design to the one northwest of York they sold to an Omaha YouTuber with more than 2.6 million subscribers in September.

But the comparisons end there.

"This one is in really rough shape," Mike Figueroa said.

Other than some salvage metal that was removed, the Eagle silo has been largely untouched since the U.S. government abandoned it more than 50 years ago.

And unlike the York site, which was outfitted with all the comforts of home, this one doesn't have electricity, running water or a working septic system.

The U.S. built 72 of the underground silos — including 12 in Nebraska — during the 1960s to house the Atlas-F intercontinental ballistic missile.

A relic of the Cold War, the complexes were built to withstand an indirect nuclear attack. Crew members lived in a two-story command center outfitted with mammoth blast doors where they could launch the missile in minutes.

Luckily, that was never necessary, but the government soon shut down the silos and auctioned them off with the arrival of more fuel-stable rockets like the Minuteman.

The owner of the Eagle site bought it about five or six years ago but decided to sell it to move closer to family in Missouri, Mike Figueroa said.

He used the land in part to store items like machinery and tires he's collected from farm auctions and plans to clear the land unless the next owner wants them.

Remnants of the Cold War remain, including a rusted-out motherboard that Figueroa says "could very well have been where the launch button was" and an aboveground 40-by-100 foot quonset hut.

Like the York site, the silo itself is now no more than an underground lake since it extends below the water shelf.

"There's probably a hundred feet of water," Figueroa said.

A broker in Kansas who shared a mutual client with the Figueroas put the property on their radar before the York site about eight or nine months ago.

But the York silo was in better shape and hit the market first. Its out-of-state owner, a survivalist in search of a doomsday bunker, remodeled the command center into an apartment of sorts.

It eventually sold to Andrew Flair, an Omaha man whose outdoor and survivalist videos on YouTube have garnered him millions of subscribers.

The Figueroas, realtors with BancWise Realty in Lincoln, already have a number of prospective buyers who missed out on the York silo.

And if you think you missed out on a piece of Cold War history, too, you can view the listing yourself on Zillow.

But be prepared to bring your tool belt if you have the money to spare to buy it Figueroa says.

"It's a project," he said. "There's a lot of work that needs to be done."