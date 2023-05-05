Another high-rise project that could transform Lincoln’s skyline is in the works — literally.

Mike Works, a Lincoln-based hotel developer and principal at Rev Development, said his firm is planning what could be one of the biggest developments in downtown Lincoln’s history

Rev Development is redeveloping the north half of the Gold’s Building at 11th and O streets into a 104-room Hampton Inn hotel along with office space on the top floor and some street-level retail space. Plans are for the hotel to open in the second half of next year.

As part of that project, the company demolished the south half of the building, and Works has big plans for an additional development there.

He said preliminary plans call for a 23-story building that would include restaurants and retail space on the first floor, second-floor office space, 250-300 apartments, a boutique hotel with 115 rooms and 20-25 condo units on the top floors.

He’s in negotiations with a major national retailer to be an anchor tenant of the development and said he has also had discussions with some regional retail chains.

Works said that he can’t divulge the name of the potential anchor tenant yet because no lease has been signed, but he called it “kind of a game changer for downtown.”

Works noted that the site — a half block south of N Street bounded by 10th and 11th streets — offers a good connection between downtown and The Haymarket, while its size provides room for 200 underground parking stalls and amenities such as large balconies and wide sidewalks.

He envisions first-floor retail and restaurant uses on 10th, 11th and N streets, with a particular focus on 11th Street.

“Our big goal here is to create a Gold’s district along 11th Street,” Works said. It would include expanded sidewalks, outdoor seating, new trees and a possible city bike lane.

Amenities in the proposed high rise would include an outdoor pool and pickleball courts for the apartment renters and an outdoor bar and patio space for the boutique hotel on the 18th floor, along with indoor and outdoor meeting space, Works said.

He’s also planning a second skywalk connection across 11th Street — on top of the existing skywalk — to the city parking garage to the east.

The underground parking would be for condo residents and retail and restaurant users, while hotel guests and apartment residents would park in the city garage, Works said.

If it comes to fruition, the project would be the third building over 20 stories to be built this decade.

The Lied Place Residences, a 20-story luxury condo building with a restaurant and office space on the first few floors, opened last year at 11th and Q streets.

And construction is scheduled to start in late summer or early fall on Lincoln Bold, a 22-story mixed-use building that would include office space, 70 luxury apartments and 33 condos at Ninth and P streets.

Both of those projects are a little over 250 feet tall, taller than any building in Lincoln other than the state Capitol.

It’s not clear how tall the proposed Gold’s south building would be.

Lincoln’s zoning code technically allows buildings in most parts of downtown to be up to 275 feet tall, but heights in practicality are limited to around 255 feet because of Federal Aviation Administration rules governing flight paths into the Lincoln Airport.

Works said he believes he could build to the full 275 feet in his location, but doesn’t plan to at this point.

“I don’t think we’re going 275. I’m not even going to pretend to tell you we’re taller than anybody else,” he said.

Todd Ogden, president and CEO of the Downtown Lincoln Association, said he’s excited about the prospect for another large downtown development.

“Downtown Lincoln continues to welcome projects like this, which bring more people to the area that are consistently interacting with everything our urban environment has to offer,” Ogden said in an email. “Our residential growth is an integral factor in supporting the very local and unique businesses that make downtown thrive.”

Works said the amount of people and amenities already in the area of 11th and O streets, including student apartments, other condo projects, restaurants and the Grand Cinema, make it an attractive area for him.

“I felt like this is a corridor that really needed to be developed,” he said.

Works has had preliminary discussions with city officials about the project but has not yet made a formal application.

He said he plans to seek tax-increment funding for the project, a financing mechanism that allows developers to pay for some upfront costs using projected future property tax dollars that the project will generate.

Works said he also likely will seek approval for the project to be designated as an Enhanced Employment Area, would allow for a 2% occupation tax on general retail and hotel revenue and a 1% occupation tax on restaurant and bar revenue, with the proceeds reinvested in the development.

Those funding mechanisms will be vital to the project, he said.

“It’s hard to make it work without it, no question,” Works said.

He said he’s hoping to start construction in spring 2024 and have the project open sometime in 2026.

The 10 tallest buildings in Lincoln 10. Wells Fargo Center 9. Terminal Building 8. Georgian Place 7. University Towers 6. Abel Hall 5. Sharp Building 4. Graduate Hotel 3. U.S. Bank building 2. Lied Place 1. State Capitol