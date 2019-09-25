An anonymous donation will help drive an $850,000 renovation of the indoor sports building at the Lincoln Sports Foundation Complex, Foundation President Dan Lesoing said Wednesday.
"With that, we're going to be able to host national volleyball tournaments and national basketball tournaments," Dan Lesoing told the Lancaster County Board.
The donation of $650,000 from an undisclosed donor will pay for renovation of the lobby and restrooms, new lighting and upgrades to improve ease of access in the indoor sports facility at the complex, formerly known as Abbott Sports Complex.
If they receive an additional $200,000 to $250,000, they hope to build a mezzanine area, Lesoing said.
"When completed, this facility will be one of the largest in the region and among the best athletic facilities in the Midwest," according to foundation plans.
Lesoing gave the County Board this news at a meeting where the commissioners approved an $87,000 grant to help improve 11 substandard soccer fields at the complex north of 70th Street and Cornhusker Highway.
The grant funds come from hotel taxes earmarked for grant-funded improvements at attractions in the county.
This money fuels a $180,000 renovation to the soccer fields not deemed competition-worthy.
"We don't feel that we can host tournaments on the fields and invite teams from other states to attend. We want to represent Lincoln well and the complex well and part of that is having a good surface to play on," Lesoing said.
Crews will be aerating and seeding the fields as well as getting the irrigation system running again and improving drainage there, he said.
Lesoing hopes to have the soccer fields ready next spring and the indoor renovations complete by summer.
Jeff Maul of the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau said the board's grant marked an important investment in the city's overall youth sports tourism marketplace.
Nationally, youth sports tourism generates $15 billion in economic impact, he said.
"That's families chasing kids across this country, staying in hotels, visiting attractions, and competing on a very high-end scale," Maul said.
"When (Lancaster County) makes an investment in youth sports tourism, that is the future of where I think our dollars need to continue to go."