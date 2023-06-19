Take in the fresh air, green grass and socialization this Sunday at the annual Lincoln family bicycle ride.

Trail Trek, sponsored by The Great Plains Trails Network, is hosting its family bicycle ride Sunday morning. The event encourages the community to explore the 134 miles of bike trails in Lincoln and Lancaster County. For more than two decades, the event has raised more than $250,000 to help build local trails and has brought together more than 15,000 riders.

There are five routes this year that are open to all skill levels. In addition, this will be the first year that a route goes into Wilderness Park.

“If you’ve been curious about Wilderness Park and natural, local single-track trails, this is your chance to get your wheels dirty on a fun group ride,” the Great Plains Trails Network said in a news release.

Registration is open online until 10 p.m. on Friday. In-person registration is available on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Antelope Park Shelter or the morning of the event from 6-11 a.m. at Speedway Village, 345 Speedway Circle.

On Sunday, each trek tour will begin at Speedway Village with staggered start times.

The 41-mile trek starts at 6:30 a.m., the 32-mile ride starts at 7:45 a.m., and the 24-mile one starts at 9 a.m. Each will return to Speedway Village for lunch, entertainment and prize drawings.

An 11-mile trek will start at 10 a.m. and is designed for occasional riders and families with small children. The trail will end at Tierra Park for snacks and face painting at the playground.

A natural surface single-track adventure is also available and will start at 9:30 a.m. This trek will ride the newest single track that winds through Van Dorn Park, Wilderness Park and Epworth Park. Experienced cyclists will be present to help guide participants through the park.

In addition to taking in nature’s scenery, there will be on-trail snacks, T-shirts and prizes from local vendors. Entertainment will be provided by Chris Sayer, David Marsh and Jack Rodenburg. There will also be face painting, a balloon artist and disc golf.

Lunch will be provided from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. from Hy-Vee.

The non-competitive event will take place rain or shine. Helmets are required for all riders and children must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information and to register online, visit www.gptn.org.

