Annual Pumpkin Run shifting to virtual event

An increase in positive COVID-19 cases has disrupted another popular annual event.

The Pumpkin Run, a 1-mile fun run with more participants than any race of its kind nationwide, will be a virtual-only event this year.

Officials with the Nebraska Sports Council, which organizes the event, said rising COVID-19 case numbers forced the change. The in-person race was scheduled for Saturday in the Railyard.

Registered youths can still participate by running 1 mile in a safe location before the Oct. 25 deadline. Those who post a photo and tag the Pumpkin Run Facebook page will be entered in a drawing for prizes.

Those registered can pick up their packet, which includes a T-shirt, finisher medal and other mementos, at the Nebraska Sports Council office at 3260 Folkways Blvd., Suite B. The office will be open between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. through Friday.

Shirts will not be distributed at schools.

