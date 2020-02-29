Annual Polar Plunge not so polar this time around

The annual Polar Plunge was not so polar Saturday morning, with temperatures creeping into the mid-60s.
Organizers said the event at Holmes Lake was the "most mild in 15 years" — so mild that they didn't even need Lincoln Fire & Rescue to break up ice covering the lake, as they do most years in late February.
The Polar Plunge is spearheaded by Carolyn Chamberlin, the president and CEO of Special Olympics Nebraska. Proceeds from the event — it costs $50 to participate — go to the organization.
But even with — or perhaps because of — the lack of sub-zero temperatures, dozens of Lincolnites gladly went splashing into the chilly waters at about 11 a.m.
Caryn Eickhoff, a first-timer who was wearing a tiara, said the temperature was definitely not disappointing.
"I still think it's going to be great," she said before going for a brief swim.
The plungers had an incentive to dress up, as prizes were given to the top fundraiser, most outrageous costume, best team theme, oldest plunger and youngest plunger.
Costumes included characters from "Scooby-Doo" and "Toy Story."
You have free articles remaining.
Chris Weber, an officer with the Lincoln Police Department who was volunteering at the event, said the strong turnout wasn't surprising.
"With this weather, I think it made more people want to come out and dress up," he said.
Weber said sometimes people chicken out when it's colder.
"I'm not so worried about jumping in, just the drying off," said Jim Gill, a first-timer who was decked out in a Hawaiian shirt and lei.
While the sun was out, the wind was a little brisk, giving some cold feet. But, in the end, all the participants pulled through.
Chamberlin said she was grateful the event worked out for everyone.
"We appreciate the support from the Lincoln community," she said.
Photos: Polar Plunge participants splash into Holmes Lake
Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com