Annual Polar Plunge not so polar this time around

The annual Polar Plunge was not so polar Saturday morning, with temperatures creeping into the mid-60s.

Organizers said the event at Holmes Lake was the "most mild in 15 years" — so mild that they didn't even need Lincoln Fire & Rescue to break up ice covering the lake, as they do most years in late February.

The Polar Plunge is spearheaded by Carolyn Chamberlin, the president and CEO of Special Olympics Nebraska. Proceeds from the event — it costs $50 to participate — go to the organization.

But even with — or perhaps because of — the lack of sub-zero temperatures, dozens of Lincolnites gladly went splashing into the chilly waters at about 11 a.m.

Caryn Eickhoff, a first-timer who was wearing a tiara, said the temperature was definitely not disappointing.

"I still think it's going to be great," she said before going for a brief swim.

The plungers had an incentive to dress up, as prizes were given to the top fundraiser, most outrageous costume, best team theme, oldest plunger and youngest plunger.

Costumes included characters from "Scooby-Doo" and "Toy Story."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}