Annual Passport Program links natives and newcomers to Nebraska's hidden gems

Bob Marshall grew up in Nebraska and has lived here for nearly his entire life.

But at age 68, he still hasn't seen all of his home state. The Nebraska Passport program is helping him get there.

Marshall and his wife have participated in the program for four years, seeing and learning more about Nebraska at each turn.

“We are lifelong Nebraskans, and there are just a lot of interesting things, places and people in our state," Marshall said. "The more passport sites that we’ve visited in the state, the more enthralled we were in our great state and all the things that are in it."

The Nebraska Passport program, organized by Nebraska Tourism, connects natives and newcomers to the Cornhusker State with hidden gems from border to border. Each year, 70 stops are selected, from state parks to museums, restaurants, stores and more.

Participants can visit a handful of stops, or they can set out to collect stamps from every location.

In 2021, that meant stopping at Michelle's Scrumptious Bakery in Juniata (anyone like cakesicles?), the Montz Motorcycle Museum in Tecumseh and Shelmadine Print Shop in Alliance.