Annual MLK freedom breakfast canceled because of COVID-19

For the first time in 28 years, Lincoln's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Breakfast has been canceled, because of COVID-19.

The breakfast traditionally kicks off a week of events on the Friday before the national holiday honoring the civil rights leader Jan. 18.

Proceeds from the ticket sales of the breakfast go to a scholarship fund, which now has more than $100,000. Organizers hope to endow it soon.

Those who would like to contribute to the scholarship program in King’s honor can send donations to: Lincoln Public Schools Foundation, C/O MLK Scholarship Fund, 5905 O St., Lincoln, NE 68510.

The annual MLK Youth Rally will be held virtually this year, and there will be no community march from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln student union to the state Capitol.

