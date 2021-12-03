Annual MLK Breakfast canceled for second year because of COVID-19

The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast, which has traditionally kicked off a week of events honoring the civil rights leader on the Friday before the national holiday, will be canceled for the second year because of the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community.
It was canceled last year — for the first time in 28 years — during the pandemic.
Proceeds from the breakfast, which typically draws hundreds of people, have gone to support a scholarship fund.
Organizers encourage people to donate to the scholarship in lieu of buying tickets. Tax-deductible contributions can be sent to the MLK Scholarship Fund, Lincoln Public Schools Foundation Office, 5905 O St., Lincoln, NE 68510.