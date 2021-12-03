 Skip to main content
Annual MLK Breakfast canceled for second year because of COVID-19
Martin Luther King breakfast

Lillie Larsen (far right) talks with friend DiAnna Schimek, both of Lincoln, during the Annual Martin Luther King Freedom Breakfast in 2012 at the Embassy Suites in downtown Lincoln.

 Journal Star file photo

The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast, which has traditionally kicked off a week of events honoring the civil rights leader on the Friday before the national holiday, will be canceled for the second year because of the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community.

It was canceled last year — for the first time in 28 years — during the pandemic.

Proceeds from the breakfast, which typically draws hundreds of people, have gone to support a scholarship fund.

Organizers encourage people to donate to the scholarship in lieu of buying tickets. Tax-deductible contributions can be sent to the MLK Scholarship Fund, Lincoln Public Schools Foundation Office, 5905 O St., Lincoln, NE 68510.

