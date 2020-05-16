You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Annual Memorial Day event will be prerecorded to honor local veterans
View Comments
editor's pick

Annual Memorial Day event will be prerecorded to honor local veterans

Memorial Day

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry speaks during a Memorial Day event honoring military veterans in 2012 at Antelope Park.

 Journal Star file photo

The annual Memorial Day ceremony to honor local veterans would normally be held at the Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, it will now be prerecorded and aired on Memorial Day.

The ceremony will air at 9 a.m, 11 a.m, and 7 p.m. on May 25 on LNKTV, the city’s government access channel at lincoln.ne.gov. The ceremony can also be viewed on ALLO Channel 2, Spectrum Channel 1300 and Kinetic Channel 1005.

City of Lincoln swimming pools to remain closed through beginning of season

The program will include the reading of names of Lancaster County veterans who have died this past year. The prerecorded program will also take the place of the annual Bricks of Honor event scheduled for June 13 at the Veterans Memorial Garden.

Lincoln sign company makes products to help with pandemic
After pandemic delays, Lincoln's farmers markets ready for season's opening weekend

 

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Samantha Bernt is a Fremont native and a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln majoring in journalism and broadcasting. She joined the Journal Star in 2019 as a reporting intern.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News