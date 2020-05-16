Annual Memorial Day event will be prerecorded to honor local veterans

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The annual Memorial Day ceremony to honor local veterans would normally be held at the Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, it will now be prerecorded and aired on Memorial Day.

The ceremony will air at 9 a.m, 11 a.m, and 7 p.m. on May 25 on LNKTV, the city’s government access channel at lincoln.ne.gov. The ceremony can also be viewed on ALLO Channel 2, Spectrum Channel 1300 and Kinetic Channel 1005.

The program will include the reading of names of Lancaster County veterans who have died this past year. The prerecorded program will also take the place of the annual Bricks of Honor event scheduled for June 13 at the Veterans Memorial Garden.

