Annual Market to Market Relay makes adjustments to keep runners safe

Socially distanced group training was already a popular tradition for "The Good Time Gang" even before the COVID-19 pandemic, since the eight members live in different parts of Nebraska and Colorado.
So they had no problem this year in the months leading up to Saturday's Market to Market Relay, encouraging each other to run and sharing their workouts via their Apple watches.
The annual race, which takes teams of runners from the Old Market in Omaha to the Haymarket in Lincoln, adjusted its race traditions and policies because of the pandemic.
Linda Brown, Market to Market Relay's sponsorship director, said participants and viewers were required to wear masks when not running and that many participants were grateful for that policy. Brown said organizers worked closely with the Lancaster County, Cass County and Sarpy County health departments to have their event plans approved.
Members of "The Good Time Gang" said they've been participating in the Market to Market Relay for nine years, keeping their connection and family bond close. Four are sisters and all are childhood friends.
Wearing their WTF (for Where's The Finish) T-shirts and matching masks, the four sisters — Jody Herley of Norfolk, Erin Willnerd of Lincoln, Koryn Koinzan of Neligh and Emily Hughes of Fort Collins, Colorado — and their childhood friend, Brynn Burney of Valentine, were all smiles at the relay location near Walton.
"Having a goal in mind and knowing you're going to be held accountable helps a lot in the training and syncing your watches together," Burney said.
The finish line near Pinnacle Bank Arena was emptier than most years.
With only a few booths open and the usual beer stations not available, runners were given clear plastic bags with snacks and water before heading to the Haymarket to celebrate. Brown said relay officials collaborated with numerous local bars to provide runners with a similar after party experience, but with safety in mind.
Brown said the Market to Market also offered runners a virtual race option that allowed runners to participate in the 68-mile relay, but at their own pace and location. She said many teams took the virtual option or deferred their registration to next year's relay.
"We're just really trying to think about how we can serve our runners and keep everyone safe and offer an opportunity to do things a little bit different," Brown said.
She said that although 650 teams registered, only half participated in-person.
"The Sprinting Turtles" from Nebraska found one replacement after two members of their team were exposed to COVID-19, reducing their eight-member team to seven.
But the relay race didn't feel any different from other years, they said. It was their sixth year running the race and they again wore their customary turtle shell costumes.
"Besides masks and social distancing, it felt like the same exact event as it was in previous years," said David Soukup from Omaha. "They did a really good job with the event with maintaining that protocol. We felt safe, we felt fine."
