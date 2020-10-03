Annual Market to Market Relay makes adjustments to keep runners safe

"Having a goal in mind and knowing you're going to be held accountable helps a lot in the training and syncing your watches together," Burney said.

The finish line near Pinnacle Bank Arena was emptier than most years.

With only a few booths open and the usual beer stations not available, runners were given clear plastic bags with snacks and water before heading to the Haymarket to celebrate. Brown said relay officials collaborated with numerous local bars to provide runners with a similar after party experience, but with safety in mind.

Brown said the Market to Market also offered runners a virtual race option that allowed runners to participate in the 68-mile relay, but at their own pace and location. She said many teams took the virtual option or deferred their registration to next year's relay.

"We're just really trying to think about how we can serve our runners and keep everyone safe and offer an opportunity to do things a little bit different," Brown said.

She said that although 650 teams registered, only half participated in-person.

"The Sprinting Turtles" from Nebraska found one replacement after two members of their team were exposed to COVID-19, reducing their eight-member team to seven.