A city-sponsored Juneteenth celebration drew hundreds of people to Trago Park on Saturday afternoon.

Among the event's attendees at the 8-acre park at 22nd and U streets was Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, who spoke to the historical significance of the holiday, as well its current relevance.

"The ideals on which this country was founded...don't always match the reality of our everyday lives, and Juneteenth is an important reminder that we need to work to make them a reality," Gaylor Baird said. "It's important to celebrate the real Independence Day in America, and the impact of independence and freedom that we need to continue to work toward for all of our citizens and residents."

Juneteenth commemorates the official end of slavery, when the last holdout in Galveston, Texas, was liberated by Union forces led by Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger on June 19, 1865 — two and a half years after the issuance of the Emancipation Proclamation by President Abraham Lincoln.

Also in attendance at Saturday's festival were a plethora of community organizations, crammed together elbow-to-elbow under a handful of tents to seek refuge from the June sunshine.

One such organization was Parenting Across Color Lines, which advocates for multi-ethnic and multi-racial families, according to representative Tricia Schuerman.

She said the organization's goals align closely with the themes of universal rights.

"I think that everyone should have a chance to be loved and shown love," she said.

Hosted by the Malone Community Center, this year's Juneteenth celebration is likely to be the last before the center undergoes a $20 million renovation project next year that will include demolishing the current 14,000-square-foot center and building a new, three-story 54,000-square-foot building on the same site.

"The facility we have right now is wonderful...it's been around for so long, but sometimes you just need a change," said Serenity Loving, a Malone Center employee at the event. "We have all this beautiful land, all this space to work with, but to have a building and facilities to be able to support the events in the sizes that we're hosting that grow year after year, it's amazing."

Close Caleb Donaldson works the grill during during Saturday's Juneteenth celebration at Trago Park. LaShawn Nimox reads a poem, "In That Order," during Saturday's Juneteenth celebration at Trago Park. Jason Smith parks his son's 1966 Pontiac Catalina next to Johnny Nunn during Saturday's Juneteenth celebration at Trago Park. Madison Jones paints the face of Jamyla Notree-Bone, 4, during Saturday's Juneteeth celebration at Trago Park. Malone Ribbon Dancers, including Maisey Ratliff, 8, dance during Lincoln's Juneteenth celebration Saturday at Trago Park. Joanna Davis-Yoakum dances during during Saturday's Juneteenth celebration at Trago Park. Darnell "Tazz" Davis dances during during Saturday's Juneteenth celebration at Trago Park. Diamond Osborn (front center) and her mother Angela Pillow (left) dance during the Juneteenth celebration Saturday at Trago Park. Malone Ribbon Dancers, including Alayshia Nimox , 11, dance during during Saturday's Juneteenth celebration at Trago Park. Lincoln City Councilwoman Sändra Washington dances during Saturday's Juneteenth celebration at Trago Park. Kimberly Ward dances during Saturday's Juneteenth celebration at Trago Park. Christian Clinton holds 8-month-old Jayla Webster, as Jayla's great-grandmother Regina Green plays with her during Saturday's Juneteenth celebration at Trago Park. Jayla's mother, Tyra Webster, watches in the background. Cashialini, aka Justin Webster, performs during the Juneteenth celebration Saturday at Trago Park. People dance to the music near the stage during during Saturday's Juneteenth celebration at Trago Park. Amarachi Chidi-Uneze dances during Juneteenth on Saturday at Trago Park.