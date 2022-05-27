Annual Give to Lincoln Day tops $8 million mark, breaks record

Lincoln’s generosity showed Thursday as Give to Lincoln Day once again set a record, bringing in over $80,000 more in donations than last year's mark.

The event – which encourages people to support local nonprofits and celebrate philanthropy – had over 27,500 individual donations generating $8 million for the record 479 registered organizations. Give to Lincoln Day has raised nearly $50 million since its start 11 years ago.

“Whether they’re sheltering animals, providing meals for the hungry or making this a rich cultural environment, all of these organizations and the plurality of what they do makes this a special place. And we rose to the occasion to let them know how valuable they are to us,” said Alec Gorynski, president of the Lincoln Community Foundation, which organizes the event.

Each donation is amplified with a portion of a $500,000 match fund sponsored by the Lincoln Community Foundation, presenting sponsor West Gate Bank and other sponsors.

Celebrations continued Thursday afternoon despite rainy conditions at the Tower Square Festival – which was held for the first time in two years. Around 70 of the registered organizations gathered to provide hands-on activities and information about their work.

Gorynski has only lived in Lincoln for around six months, but he felt excited and inspired after experiencing his first Give to Lincoln Day.

"I knew that this was a generous, unique, special place and the proof is in the pudding. To see our community come together and support the entirety of our community is just so so great to see and experience first hand," Gorynski said.

Donation leaders The top 10 charities and nonprofits in Thursday's Give to Lincoln Day: Food Bank of Lincoln, $347,266 Cedars, $306,796 Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach,$195,374 People's City Mission, $188,562 Lutheran Education Foundation, $152,518 Center for People in Need, $152,125 Friendship Home of Lincoln, $149,075 Lincoln Children's Zoo, $145,232 Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, $129,569 City Impact, $123,920

The Food Bank of Lincoln is just one example of the event's success.

With support from this year's Give to Lincoln Day, the Food Bank will be able to provide over 1 million meals to those in need.

"It's a beautiful thing," John Mabry, vice president for fundraising and engagement, said.

The Food Bank of Lincoln raised the most money out of the hundreds of charities registered for the event, pulling in donations totaling $347,000.

Give to Lincoln Day is the Food Bank’s biggest fundraiser throughout the year and helps the organization provide food and educational services across the community and region.

“There’s no other event that provides this significance in terms of dollars. There’s truly nothing like Give to Lincoln Day,” Mabry said. “We are so grateful to all of our supporters. We have been amazed at the support. We just can't thank you enough.”

