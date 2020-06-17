Animal control looking for coyote that killed dog in front of small child, chased kids in south Lincoln

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A pair of incidents between a coyote and children in south Lincoln has caused Lincoln Animal Control to increase its presence in the area in an attempt to locate the animal.

On Sunday, a coyote grabbed a family's small dog in front of a 6-year-old who was with the dog near the family's house on 64th Street south of Pine Lake Road. The coyote shook the dog violently and killed it, animal control field supervisor Scott Lowry said.

Then Wednesday, a coyote — believed by Lowry's officers to be the same animal — chased a group of children in the same area near Beal Slough before at least one adult intervened and chased it off.

"We had animal control officers that were really close by and were able to get there fairly quickly," Lowry said. "Right now, we're obviously concerned about the two incidents, so we've got a pretty heavy presence down in that area right now. We're also working with (Nebraska) Game and Parks to possibly trap this coyote."

Lowry said that if the animal is trapped, it would be up to Game and Parks officers to decide what's done with it, but he suspects it would be euthanized because of the animal's aggressive nature during the run-ins with people and because coyotes are difficult to effectively relocate.