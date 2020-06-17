You are the owner of this article.
Animal control looking for coyote that killed dog in front of small child, chased kids in south Lincoln
Animal control looking for coyote that killed dog in front of small child, chased kids in south Lincoln

77th and Van Dorn: Peggy Stark spotted this coyote in the backyard Nov. 4. 

A pair of incidents between a coyote and children in south Lincoln has caused Lincoln Animal Control to increase its presence in the area in an attempt to locate the animal. 

On Sunday, a coyote grabbed a family's small dog in front of a 6-year-old who was with the dog near the family's house on 64th Street south of Pine Lake Road. The coyote shook the dog violently and killed it, animal control field supervisor Scott Lowry said.

Then Wednesday, a coyote — believed by Lowry's officers to be the same animal —  chased a group of children in the same area near Beal Slough before at least one adult intervened and chased it off. 

"We had animal control officers that were really close by and were able to get there fairly quickly," Lowry said. "Right now, we're obviously concerned about the two incidents, so we've got a pretty heavy presence down in that area right now. We're also working with (Nebraska) Game and Parks to possibly trap this coyote." 

Lowry said that if the animal is trapped, it would be up to Game and Parks officers to decide what's done with it, but he suspects it would be euthanized because of the animal's aggressive nature during the run-ins with people and because coyotes are difficult to effectively relocate. 

"It hasn't bitten anybody, but there was some question this morning based on witness statements whether it was acting aggressive and it was concerning enough to get Game and Parks involved," Lowry said. 

Coyotes have been spotted elsewhere in the city in recent weeks, including in late May near Holmes Lake. 

Lowry said there has been an overall uptick in the number of coyote reports, which is typical this time of year.

"It's our peak season for dealing with coyotes and coyote complaints." 

Lowry said his office has also received more reports of foxes and other small animals in the city.

While there could be more animals, he said it might also be because more people than normal have been home during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

