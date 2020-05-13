You are the owner of this article.
Animal Control begins coyote patrols due to increased sightings near Holmes Lake
Coyote off Sawgrass Drive

 Courtesy photo

Seeing coyotes in your neighborhood is not cause for alarm, the city's Animal Control manager said Wednesday, but his department is increasing patrols around Holmes Lake due to the number of recent sightings in the area.

Neighborhood message boards and social media platforms have been abuzz with stories, photos and videos of relatively good sized coyotes wandering near the lake, along trails and in nearby residential areas over recent weeks.

If you encounter a coyote, Animal Control says to look directly at the animal, raise your arms and shout or blow a whistle until it leaves. 

“Coyote sightings increase each spring because this is the time of the year they hunt for food for their newborn pups,” Steve Beal, Animal Control manager, said in a news release.

Residents should take precautions, Beal said, including checking around their homes to avoid giving coyotes easy access to barbecue grills, pet food, trash, bird feeders, brush piles and water.

Pets should be be kept indoors at night, Beal said, and should be on a leash when out. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

