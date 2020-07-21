Andy Hoffman, father of Jack, says he's now facing brain cancer diagnosis

"We are currently at Mayo Clinic developing a plan of attack. Thank you everyone for your thoughts and prayers."

Andy Hoffman is a Spencer native and is the board chairman and co-founder of the Team Jack Foundation, which has raised more than $7.5 million for childhood brain cancer research and awareness.

Team Jack, of course, is named for Andy's son, Jack Hoffman, who was diagnosed with brain cancer in April 2011 after he suffered a seizure. During the course of his battle, he became close with members of the Nebraska football team including running back Rex Burkhead and scored a memorable touchdown during the 2013 Red-White Spring Game.