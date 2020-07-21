Andy Hoffman, father of Jack, says he's now facing brain cancer diagnosis

The Hoffman family has been through immeasurable struggle over the past nine years and now it's facing more.
Andy Hoffman, the father of Jack, a pediatric brain cancer survivor who has inspired the Nebraska football program and fan base and raised money and awareness through the Team Jack Foundation, said on social media that he has been diagnosed with brain cancer himself.
"After spending the last 9 years helping my son with his fight with brain cancer, and many others, I have now learned first hand what these people have gone through," Hoffman wrote on Facebook. "On Sunday, July 19, I had a seizure while running on the Cowboy Trail in Atkinson. A subsequent MRI revealed a massive brain tumor.
"He's a tough kid," Andy told the Journal Star last fall after Jack played football with his middle school team, manning the center position. "He doesn't live in a bubble and isn't going to be told how to live his life."
