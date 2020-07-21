You are the owner of this article.
Andy Hoffman, father of Jack, says he's now facing brain cancer diagnosis
Andy Hoffman, father of Jack, says he's now facing brain cancer diagnosis

Andy and son Jack Hoffman

Andy Hoffman, co-founder of the Team Jack Foundation, and his son Jack Hoffman, pediatric brain cancer survivor, line up with other pediatric brain cancer patients and their parents and supporters at the Nebraska Football Road Race in 2018.

 MARK SCHWANINGER, Journal Star file photo

The Hoffman family has been through immeasurable struggle over the past nine years and now it's facing more. 

Andy Hoffman, the father of Jack, a pediatric brain cancer survivor who has inspired the Nebraska football program and fan base and raised money and awareness through the Team Jack Foundation, said on social media that he has been diagnosed with brain cancer himself.

"After spending the last 9 years helping my son with his fight with brain cancer, and many others, I have now learned first hand what these people have gone through," Hoffman wrote on Facebook. "On Sunday, July 19, I had a seizure while running on the Cowboy Trail in Atkinson. A subsequent MRI revealed a massive brain tumor.

After spending the last 9 years helping my son with his fight with brain cancer, and many others, I have now learned...

Posted by Andy Hoffman on Tuesday, July 21, 2020
"We are currently at Mayo Clinic developing a plan of attack. Thank you everyone for your thoughts and prayers."
 
Andy Hoffman is a Spencer native and is the board chairman and co-founder of the Team Jack Foundation, which has raised more than $7.5 million for childhood brain cancer research and awareness. 
 
Team Jack, of course, is named for Andy's son, Jack Hoffman, who was diagnosed with brain cancer in April 2011 after he suffered a seizure. During the course of his battle, he became close with members of the Nebraska football team including running back Rex Burkhead and scored a memorable touchdown during the 2013 Red-White Spring Game. 

"He's a tough kid," Andy told the Journal Star last fall after Jack played football with his middle school team, manning the center position. "He doesn't live in a bubble and isn't going to be told how to live his life." 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

