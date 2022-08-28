'An incredible man' — Employees rallying around Lincoln man crushed by bus

DeeDee Loomis logged onto Facebook on Wednesday, and posted a simple but desperate plea.

“I need you! Wake up!!”

Her husband, 50-year-old Tyler Loomis, had been in the hospital — on a ventilator, unconscious and in intensive care — since late Saturday, after getting crushed by a 35-passenger bus.

And she had been by his side since, waiting for any sign of improvement.

“She won’t leave him and I can’t say that I blame her,” said Lisa Price, a friend and employee of the couple. “He’s the love of her life; I mean, those two are incredible.”

They met when they were both chauffeurs for a different company and started Tailored Dreams Limousines Party Buses 11 years ago, growing the business to a half-dozen buses and as many drivers.

On Aug. 20, Tyler Loomis was at their shop just east of North Star High School, replacing a rear suspension airbag on one of their buses.

He knew what he was doing, Price said. He’d replaced others before.

His best friend and brother-in-law, Michael Mercer, was helping.

They’d installed the bag and had put some air in it when Mercer heard what sounded like a pop.

“And then I looked over and the vehicle was on top of his chest,” he said of Loomis.

The next few minutes are a blur to him. He remembers running to Loomis, who wasn’t responding. He called 911, then grabbed a floor jack, raising the rear of the bus enough to free his friend.

“I pulled him out and I began doing chest compressions. And then 911 responders arrived and they took over.”

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews got the call at about 11 p.m., and were on the way to the hospital with a revived — but still unconscious — Loomis by 11:18.

He suffered a crushed chest, multiple broken ribs and a right eye hemorrhage, DeeDee Loomis said.

On Monday, Price launched a GoFundMe campaign with a goal of raising $20,000 to help the couple with their medical costs. It was the least she could do, she said: Loomis isn’t just a boss to her and the other drivers.

“He's more of a leader. He's a mentor. He's a friend. He's always there for us when we need something. He's a natural-born leader.”

The business took a hard hit during the pandemic but was rebounding, Price said. She and the other drivers don’t want what happened Saturday, and all the costs that will come with it, to derail that return.

“So if we can help any way we can — with medical bills, keeping the company running while he's down — anything helps. He's an incredible man and we don't want him to have to shut his doors.”

Two days after DeeDee pleaded on Facebook for her husband to wake up, he did. Briefly, she said. And he was able to follow a few verbal commands.

“We had some good news for once this afternoon,” she wrote. “So that is a plus.”

And Friday brought more good news, when doctors were able to remove his ventilator, she said.